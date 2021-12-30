You have permission to edit this article.
Margaret “Marge” Louise Yowell

Margaret “Marge” Louise Yowell, 71 of Front Royal, Virginia passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at INOVA Fairfax Hospital in Falls Church, Virginia.

 A celebration of life service will be held from 1 to 3 P.M. on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Dynamic Life Praise and Worship Center , 1600 John Marshall Highway, Front Royal, Virginia with Pastor Elvi Rogers officiating. Burial will be private.

Marge was born on August 4, 1950 in Fauquier County, Virginia to the late Phillip Morris Yowell and Maxine Virginia Gray Yowell. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Mickey Allen Yowell.

 She is survived by her children, Darren Yowell of Martinsburg, West Virginia, and Tracey Fletcher of Front Royal, Virginia; her brother, Phillip “Ray” Yowell (Fran) of Front Royal, Virginia; her beloved grandchildren, Alison Marquess (Kevin), Dillon Campbell and Jessica Renea Smith-Yowell; her adored great- grandchildren, Braxton and Weston Marquess that were the apple of her eye; and a host of nieces and nephews.

 Marge was a woman of faith and very involved with her church and loved her church family at Dynamic Life Praise and Worship Center. She loved to spread the word of God.

Before retiring, she was a caring and devoted nurse who spent many years working at Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal, Virginia. Throughout her career she also worked as a hospice nurse and in geratric nursing. She loved nursing and treated each patient like family.

 In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made towards Margaret Yowell’s funeral services care of Maddox Funeral Home.

 Condolences may be sent to maddoxfuneralhome.com

