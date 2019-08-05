Major Gaines grew up in Oliver City and attended the Rosenwald School in Warrenton, but his beginnings were a bit rocky. At the reception that followed the dedication of the historical marker commemorating Fauquier’s Rosenwald Schools, he remembered his first day of school. He said that he and the other children in his neighborhood walked to school, and when he got there thought, “I never seen so many children.”
The older children sat him down and told him to wait. “When the bell rings, we’ll come back to get you,” they said.
But when the bell rang, Gaines said, “I took off through the woods and ran home.”
He added, “I got a good whipping for that one. They told me, ‘When you go to school, you have to stay there,’”
He related other stories of missteps, and admitted, “Finally, God looked down at me and decided, ‘I have to help that boy,’ and he did.”
Perhaps to make up for those early misdeeds, Major Gaines and his wife Vera (who also attended Rosenwald School), decided to tackle a problem they felt was affecting their community: the couple pushed for the Town of Warrenton to install permanent bathrooms at Eva Walker Park.
In 2013, Eva Walker Park, which is located a few steps from Haiti Street, a traditionally black community, was equipped only with temporary restroom facilities – Don’s Johns. Gaines felt strongly that a park in the middle of Warrenton should have adequate facilities, particularly as Eva Walker is used for church events where elderly and wheelchair-bound folks need facilities. He and his wife wrote letters and attended meetings until the job was done, in 2015.
Margaret Rice, director of Warrenton’s Department of Parks and Recreation, said about Gaines, “He is passionate about making our community a great place for all. We are always excited to have citizens involved. Not only does it help us identify what the community wants and needs, it also gives us a chance to have a deeper interaction with those community members. It’s great for us to have people that we can call on for input and involvement.”
Eva Walker Park has seen a number of other changes, said Rice: installation of new playground sets, repair and resurfacing of the basketball court, installation of fitness stations in the far end of the park and installation of horseshoe pits. She said, “We have also recently provided the Community House on Haiti Street with play equipment (basketballs, horse shoes, and corn hole) that can be checked out to use in the park.
She added, “I don’t really have a way to verify that the restrooms themselves brought more visitors to the park, but I think we can definitely all agree that they are a great addition.”
Warrenton Mayor Carter Nevill said he loves chatting with Major Gaines about town concerns. “Major Gaines is a wonderful person. We are so fortunate to have residents like him who refuse to dwell on problems and instead work to create solutions. We get so much more accomplished when we do things together, and this is especially true when residents like Mr. Gaines stay involved and take the initiative to make our neighborhoods stronger.”
