William Semple, candidate for a Ward 2 seat on the Warrenton Town Council, acknowledges that campaigning during the last few weeks has been difficult.
He elaborated, “I originally planned to knock on every door in the ward – there are about 650 – and introduce myself personally... I was out in early March for a few hours with great success in Monroe Estates but stopped because I didn’t want to make residents any more nervous than they already were. I then thought about just inserting my campaign card in the weatherstripping of front doors, but the word has gotten around that the virus can last up to five days on paper. Some folks even worry about post office deliveries. So, I have resorted to a mail and virtual campaign ...”
Semple said he has created a Facebook page and a website and will be sending out his first mailing next week.
A virtual campaign has its limitations, Semple said, and added, “my ward is demographically and economically diverse, which could further blunt a social media campaign. That is, many seniors don’t use Facebook and some residents aren’t especially active online.”
He said, “Even if my message gets out, the registrar’s push for absentee voting may significantly limit voter turnout. … voters need to give themselves at least a week to ensure their application for an absentee ballot is received no later than Friday, April 24.”
He added, “More importantly, the relevancy of a local campaign seems to get buried under news that gets worse day by day. We may not have seen the peak of the [COVID-19] curve in Fauquier County, which could have a more chilling effect turnout on voter participation than I think it already has. But this crisis makes the election even more important.”
He added, “On a personal note, I am disappointed partly because the coronavirus has made it more difficult to get my message out, but also because I have been having a hoot meeting neighbors, either when walking [Semple’s standard poodle] Sophie or simply finding out stuff about my neighborhood I never knew. I haven’t been kept from walking Sophie and chatting at a distance if someone is outdoors. … But no door knocking.”
His wandering the ward has produced some surprises. Semple said, “I have been especially fascinated by and interested in learning much more about the black community in my Ward – Madisontown, Oliver City and Haiti Street – and spent some time at the Afro-American Historical Society before it had to close [because of the coronavirus]. … Robert Walker helped to create the Ward 2 system in Warrenton; the more I can emulate his hands-on representative approach, the better I believe I could be an effective councilman, not just to the black communities but to all my constituents.”
He said, “… some council members don’t actively link themselves to their residents. I propose to change that. To that end, you will see on my website that I identify specific neighborhoods. … I propose to turn these pages into a community resource … Whether it is a rezoning, special exception, comprehensive plan, I see my site and Facebook page as a way of identifying and narrowing the issues for Ward residents in a timely way. I would create a blog, for example. And develop a mailing list … that any resident could join.
“Even though the current crises will likely moderate some of my original concerns in the short run, my message about neighborhoods becomes even more relevant in an economic and budgetary crisis. The town must make important fiscal and policy decisions going forward, including possibly shelving plans developed during a better time while coming up with creative ways to keep our local businesses intact.”
James Hartman
James Hartman, running unopposed for a Ward 4 seat, said over the weekend that the current COVID-19 pandemic “has affected my plans to get out door to door and do other things to meet folks face to face. I had several offers to hold an open house in different locations around Ward 4 and planned on doing that when good weather arrived, but those plans have obviously been canceled.”
He said though, he is working on ramping up social media efforts. “Until that is up and running,” he said, “I can be reached at 540-878-8214 and hartman4ward4warrenton@gmail.com.”
Hartman expressed disappointment at not being able to meet his potential constituents face to face. “I really want to get out and meet people who do not already know me and visit the businesses I haven’t already met with in Ward 4. Even though I’m running unopposed, folks in Ward 4 need to know who I am and why I’m running ...
“As soon as this pandemic subsides and restrictions are lifted I will get out there to meet all of Ward 4 in person and go ahead with our original plans.”
He added that in the meantime, he has spoken with Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer and continues to talk with current and past councilmen and town staff and has “reviewed a lot of material that is before the council.”
Hartman said, “We are fortunate to not have the community spread as others around us are suffering so I’ll do my part and quarantine at home as others are.”
Ali Zarabi
At 57 years old, Ali Zarabi is trying to reinvent himself – quickly.
The candidate for the Ward 1 seat has never been much for social media but recognizes the necessity now that the COVID-19 pandemic has made knocking on doors impossible. “I have had a Facebook page for years, but never any friends,” he admitted. “I’ll have to start accepting those requests that have been piling up!”
He admits it’s time to adapt to an online presence, and that time is short. “It’ll be a sprint rather than a marathon. There are only four or five weeks left before the election.”
But, he said, he has no choice but to abandon in-person campaigning. He said, “I know what it feels like to have a loved one who is at-risk. I’m not going to be the one to take that chance.”
Zarabi has set up an Instagram account called ali_for_ward 1; so far there are three entries -- a photo and two videos. The Facebook page is still a work in progress.
About the health crisis facing the country, Zarabi said, “There is no silver lining, but there are lessons. And at no other time has steady, reliable governance been more critical.”
Michele Ferri
Michele Ferri, who is vying against incumbent Kevin Carter for his Ward 5 seat on the town council, said it was very difficult to be working to unseat an incumbent at this time. “It’s an extraordinarily anxious world out there, and candidates can’t use the normal, more effective tools in their toolboxes.”
She said instead of meeting potential constituents where they are, she has had to “spend an exorbitant amount of time trying to come up with other ways to campaign.”
Ferri hopes to have a new website up by the end of the week, as well as a new Facebook page dedicated to her campaign.
Kevin Carter
Kevin Carter, incumbent for Ward 5, agreed that the health crisis "... has been very restricting. I have actually walked every street in Ward 5 but have not knocked on doors or attempted to interact with constituents in person."
He added, "It's rather somber when walking around, but certainly necessary to restrict contact. We are working on facebook and calling constituents, mainly."
