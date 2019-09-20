Friday, Sept. 20

The Nighthawks Live at Gloria’s: 8 p.m., 92 Main St., Warrenton. Legendary blues band. Tickets $20. Children under 12 free with adult. Seating limited. Advance tickets recommended. Visit www.centerofwarrenton.org. Contact: 540-347-7484.

“Waiting for Godot”: 7 p.m. 310 Gay St., Washington. RAAC Community Theatre in Little Washington presents Samuel Beckett’s challenging play. Visit www.raac.org for information and/or to reserve seats.

Live Music at Northside29: 6 p.m. 5037 Lee Highway, Warrenton. Visit www.northside29.com. Contact: 540-347-3704.

Saturday, Sept. 21

Goldvein Jubilee: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monroe Park, 14421 Gold Dust Parkway, Goldvein. Enjoy historical displays, gold panning, vendors, food, children’s activities and more at this annual Goldvein tradition. Free.

Hume Day: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Leeds Ruritan Park, 12032 Hume Road, Hume. Celebrate Hume at this annual family-friendly festival featuring children’s activities, food, vendors, raffles and a traditional jousting competition at 3 p.m.

Warrenton Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon, at the corner of Fifth and Lee streets, Warrenton. Open through Nov. 23. Fruits, vegetables, pies, herbs, flowers and more. Contact: 540-347-2405.

Top Gun Clay Shoot: 8 a.m., 11781 Lucky Hill Road, Remington. The Warrenton Rotary Club is having its first Top Gun Clay Shoot at Shady Grove Sporting Clays. Enjoy a fun day of competition and camaraderie while helping to raise funds for the Warrenton Rotary Club to support the community. The day begins with registration at 8 a.m. Shooting starts at 9 a.m., and lunch is served at 12:15 p.m. Cost is $100 per ticket for shooters, or a $25 lunch ticket for non-shooters. Sponsorships are also available from $250 to $1,000. Activities include the competitive skeet shoot, a silent auction with wonderful gifts generously donated; raffle items; and a barbecue lunch included after the shoot. Rain date is Sept. 22. Tickets available online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/warrenton-rotary-sporting-clays-shoot-tickets-66931715563

Quilt Show: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 200 Dailey Drive, Orange. The Dolley Madison Quilters Guild will hold a quilt show at Prospect Heights Middle School in Orange. Admission is $5 per person. The show will feature quilts for sale, local artisans and vendors, a white elephant sale, gift shop with handcrafted items and a raffle for a king size quilt. Proceeds benefit the Shining Hands Caring Kidz Program. Show repeats on Sunday, Sept. 22, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Email DMQGVA@gmail.com for more information or visit the show Facebook page.

Marshall Ruritan Club Car Show: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 8400 Salem Ave., Marshall in the Marshall Ruritan Club building. Car registration starts at 8 a.m. $25 per car/truck/motorcycle. Funnel cakes/drinks available for purchase. For more information, contact Chris Cloud at 571-451-9122 or Jan Sickel at 540-361-1813.

Optical Confections: 5 to 7 p.m. A new photo series by Cindy Goff, owner of Dreamspeed Photography in Warrenton, will be at the Frenchman’s Corner, 129 E. Davis St., in Culpeper. Contact Cindy Goff at 540-347-9838 or 540-878-1383 or cindy@dreamspeedpress.com

Food giveaway: 9 a.m. The Fauquier County Food Distribution Coalition will hold a food giveaway for those who are in need from 9 a.m. until the food is gone at the Warrenton United Methodist Church, 341 Church St., Warrenton.

Third Annual Parenting Conference: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. 130 S. Madison St., Middleburg. The Baby Buzz presents a day-long educational seminar for expectant parents and parents of children three and under. Complimentary coffee, continental breakfast and lunch provided by sponsors. $10 per family. Held at The Hill School. Register at www.TheBabyBuzz.org. Contact 540-67-4114

Grace Church Concert Series: 5 p.m., 6507 Main St., The Plains. Grace Church Concert Series in The Plains features Mount Vernon Virtuosi, conducted by Amit Peled. The performance will include Samuel Barber’s Adagio, Antonio Vivaldi’s Spring and Dimitri Shostakovich’s Quartet No.8. A catered reception with the artists will follow in the parish hall. Tickets are $25, students $15, Youth under 18 are free if accompanied by an adult. For additional information and tickets, please visit www.gracetheplains.org or call 540-253-5177, ext. 107.

Randoll Rivers Elvis Tribute Show: 7 p.m., 300 E. Main St., Remington. Flatbeds and Tailfins Jewel’s JukeBox Theatre brings back Elvis plus debut of new rockabilly band Tube Tones. Doors open at 6 p.m. Performance at 7 p.m. General admission seating is $15 in advance. $20 at the door. Kids under 5 free. No refunds, rainchecks available. Visit flatbedsandtailfins.com. Contact: 540-422-2507.

King Street Bluegrass Live at Gloria’s: 8 p.m., 92 Main St., Warrenton. Blues, folk and Americana. Tickets $20. Children under 12 free with adult. Seating limited. Advance tickets recommended. Visit www.centerofwarrenton.org. Contact: 540-347-7484.

The Duskwhales Live on the Summer Stage: 5 to 8 p.m., Old Bust Head Brewery, 7134 Farm Station Road, Vint Hill. Menu by Puccio’s Pizza. Contact: 540-347-4777.

Tapscott Band at Wort Hog Brewing Company: 4 to 7 p.m., 41 Beckham St., Warrenton. Visit www.whbrew.com. Contact: 540-300-2739.

The Hot Sardines: 8 p.m. Hylton Performing Arts Center, Merchant Hall, Science and Technology. Season opens with hot New York-based jazz ensemble. Visit www.hylton.calendar.gmu.edu for information and tickets.

Crossthreaded: 7 p.m., Live music at Orlean Market, 6855 Leeds Manor Road, Marshall. Local Hume band plays bluegrass, country and oldies. RSVP for dinner. Contact: 540-364-2774.

Live entertainment at Inn at Kelly’s Ford: 7 to 10 p.m., 16589 Edwards Shop Road, Remington. Contact: 540-399-1779.

Sunday, Sept. 22

Archwood Green Barns Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 4555 Old Tavern Road, The Plains. Fruits, vegetables, baked goods, orchids, bamboo, quilted specialties and more. Visit www.archwoodgreenbarns.com or contact 540-253-5289.