Friday, July 26
Serene Green Live at Gloria’s: 8 p.m., 92 Main St., Warrenton. Pennsylvania natives play bluegrass. Tickets $15. Children under 12 free with adult. Seating limited. Advance tickets recommended. Visit www.centerofwarrenton.org. Contact: 540-347-7484.
Silver Tones Swing Band:6 to 8 p.m., 102 The Plains Road, Middleburg. Fifth anniversary of Open Late Summer Concert Series at National Sporting Library and Museum. Free. Concessions available. Visit www.nationalsporting.org.
Live Music at Northside29:Josh Lowe: 6 p.m. 5037 Lee Highway, Warrenton. Visit www.northside29.com. Contact: 540-347-3704.
“Willy Wonka”: 7 p.m., 4173 Bludau Drive, Warrenton. Hope Christian Fellowship’s summer Drama Camp presents Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka.” Students ages 15 through 21 perform. This year's production includes a steampunk twist. Free. Donations benefit CareNet Pregnancy Resource Centers. Repeats Saturday, July 27, at 2 and 7 p.m. Contact: 540-349-8380.
Summer Art Workshop: 10 to 11:30 a.m. 102 The Plains Road, Middleburg. Free art activities for kids age 5 and up. Each Friday in July a different activity is offered at National Sporting Library and Museum. Visit www.nationalsporting.orgor call 540-687-6542.
Saturday, July 27
Built 4 Comfort Live at Gloria’s: 8 p.m., 92 Main St., Warrenton. Soulful and sassy cover songs. Tickets $20. Children under 12 free with adult. Seating limited. Advance tickets recommended. Visit www.centerofwarrenton.org. Contact: 540-347-7484.
The Thistle Brothers at Wort Hog Brewing Company: 5 to 8 p.m., 41 Beckham St., Warrenton. Visit www.whbew.com. Contact: 540-300-2739.
Summer Concerts at Anne Marie Sheridan Amphitheatre: 7 p.m., 17044 Adventure Bound Trail, Rixeyville. Austin Boggs and Karen Jonas. $12 advance/$15 at the door. Visit www.verdunadventurebound.org. Contact: 540-937-4920.
Mountain Highway:6 p.m., 300 E. Main St., Remington. Flatbeds and Tailfins presents bluegrass show. Doors open at 6 p.m. General admission seating is $15 in advance. Kids under 5 free. No refunds, rainchecks available. Visit flatbedsandtailfins.com. Contact: 540-422-2507.
The Duskwhales Live on the Summer Stage: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Old Bust Head Brewery, 7134 Farm Station Road, Vint Hill. Menu byGood Grubbin’ Food Truck. Contact: 540-347-4777.
Hootie & The Blowfish:7:30 p.m., Jiffy Lube Live, 7800 Cellar Door Drive, Bristow. Tickets from $48. Visit www.pavilionbristow.com. Contact: 800-854-2
Twilight Polo –Beach Night:6 p.m., 5089 Old Tavern Road, The Plains. Three fast-paced polo matches, halftime games for children, food and wine. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Car passes are $30 at the gate or $25 online (each car pass covers entry for all the occupants of the vehicle). Tickets can be purchased at www.greatmeadow.org/twilight-polo-tickets. Contact: 540-253-5000.
Crossthreaded: 7 p.m., Live music at Orlean Market, 6855 Leeds Manor Road, Marshall. Local Hume band plays bluegrass, country and oldies. RSVP for dinner. Contact: 540-364-2774.
Live entertainment at Inn at Kelly’s Ford: 7 to 10 p.m., 16589 Edwards Shop Road, Remington. Contact: 540-399-1779.
Old Ox Brewery Grand Opening: 12 p.m., 14 S. Madison St., Middleburg. Ceremonial tapping of the first keg. Two new beers released. Contact: 571-271-9833.
Fun Day at Eva Walker: Noon to 4 p.m., 123 Alexandria Pike, Warrenton. Games, moon bounces, field day relays, loads of back packs and school supplies will be given away. All invited to fun community event at Eva Walker. “Hate Has No Home Here” signs distributed. Contact: communityfamilyfunday@gmail.com.
Warrenton Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon. Corner of Fifth and Lee street, Warrenton. Open through Nov. 23. Fruits, vegetables, pies, herbs, flowers and more. Contact: 540-347-2405.
Yoga with cats: 1:15 to 2:15 p.m., 7154 Farm Station Road, Vint Hill. Debut donation-based cat adoption yoga event at Vint Hill. Shino Brown presents animal-inspired poses. Hosted by Fauquier SPCA. Dog/cat food welcome. Contact: 540-340-3737.
Married to Mosby: 6 p.m., 10 Ashby St., Warrenton. Fauquier Historical Society hosts Eric Buckland who shares little-known facts about the women associated with Mosby’s Rangers. $5/person. Contact: 540-347-5525.
Sunday, July 28
Live Irish Music: 5 to 8 p.m., 380 Broadview Ave., Warrenton. Come enjoy live Irish music and enjoy roast beef special. Families welcome. Visit www.mcmahonsirishpub.com Contact: 540-347-7203.
Archwood Green Barns Farmers Market:10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 4555 Old Tavern Road, The Plains. Fruits, vegetables, baked goods, orchids, bamboo, quilted specialties and more. Visit www.archwoodgreenbarns.comor call 540-253-5289.
