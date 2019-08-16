Friday, Aug. 16
Evening with Col. John Mosby: 7 p.m., 2 Courthouse Square, Warrenton. Learn more about the famed Gray Ghost through local historian David Goetz. Tickets: $15/person. Children 12 and under free. Event sponsored by Fauquier Historical Society. Phone 540-347-5525.
Live Music at Northside29: 6 p.m. 5037 Lee Highway, Warrenton. Visit www.northside29.com. Contact: 540-347-3704.
Saturday, Aug. 17
Wayne Henderson & Helen White Live at Gloria’s: 8 p.m., 92 Main St., Warrenton. Finger-style Appalachian guitar players and singers. Tickets $25. Children under 12 free with adult. Seating limited. Advance tickets recommended. Visit www.centerofwarrenton.org. Contact: 540-347-7484.
Summer on the Green with the Elizabeth Lawrence Band: 7 to 9 p.m., 39 Culpeper St., Warrenton. Family hour at 6 p.m. Food truck, wine and beer garden. $5/adults, children under 5 are free. Visit www.allegrocsa.org. Contact: 540-349-5088.
Just Wingin It Bluegrass: 7 p.m., 300 E. Main St., Remington. Flatbeds and Tailfins presents bluegrass show. Doors open at 6 p.m. General admission seating is $15 in advance. $20 at the door. Kids under 5 free. No refunds, rainchecks available. Visit flatbedsandtailfins.com. Contact: 540-422-2507.
Twilight Polo –Jungle Night: 6 p.m., 5089 Old Tavern Road, The Plains. Three fast-paced polo matches, halftime games for children, food and wine. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Car passes are $30 at the gate or $25 online (each car pass covers entry for all the occupants of the vehicle). Tickets can be purchased at www.greatmeadow.org/twilight-polo-tickets. Contact: 540-253-5000.
Chris Hanks at Wort Hog Brewing Company: 5 to 8 p.m., 41 Beckham St., Warrenton. Visit www.whbrew.com. Contact: 540-300-2739.
Hot Air Balloon Festival: The Flying Circus Airshow hosts its 46th annual Hot Air Balloon Festival Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 17 to 18. Balloon launches are scheduled from 7 to 9 a.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. both days, with air shows at 1:30 p.m. both days. Flying Circus Airshow, 5114 Ritchie Road, Bealeton. $15 for adults, $13 with military ID, $7 for children 5 to 12 years old, free for those children under 5.
The Thistle Brothers Live on the Summer Stage: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Old Bust Head Brewery, 7134 Farm Station Road, Vint Hill. Menu TBA. Contact: 540-347-4777.
Crossthreaded: 7 p.m., Live music at Orlean Market, 6855 Leeds Manor Road, Marshall. Local Hume band plays bluegrass, country and oldies. RSVP for dinner. Contact: 540-364-2774.
Live entertainment at Inn at Kelly’s Ford: 7 to 10 p.m., 16589 Edwards Shop Road, Remington. Contact: 540-399-1779.
National Honeybee Day: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane. Meet the Beekeepers of Northern Shenandoah as they perform a honey extraction at Sky Meadows State Park. Learn about beekeeping. Stop by Log Cabin for honey treat $10/car park entrance fee. Phone 540-592-3556.
Free basketball instructional mini-camp: noon to 3 p.m., 4133-A Rectortown Rd., Marshall. No equipment required. Ages 5 to 8 (12 to 1:30 p.m.) and ages 9-12 (1 to 3 p.m.). Hosted by Team Hatchett. Held at Marshall Community Center. To sign up, contact TC Williams at tcwilliams50@gmail.com or 703-843-6385.
Warrenton Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon, at the corner of Fifth and Lee streets, Warrenton. Open through Nov. 23. Fruits, vegetables, pies, herbs, flowers and more. Contact: 540-347-2405.
Food giveaway:9 a.m., 341 Church St., Warrenton. The Fauquier County Food Distribution Coalition will hold a food giveaway for those who are in need -- until the food is gone -- at the Warrenton United Methodist Church.
Sunday, Aug. 18
Archwood Green Barns Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 4555 Old Tavern Road, The Plains. Fruits, vegetables, baked goods, orchids, bamboo, quilted specialties and more. Visit www.archwoodgreenbarns.com or contact 540-253-5289.
The Legendary Nighthawks – Blues X3 Concert: 7 p.m., 17044 Adventure Bound Trail, Rixeyville. Bring your lawn chairs. The Legendary Nighthawks will be joined on stage by the Dear John’s Blues Band, Bryan Jacobs & Remington Steel. Treats from Garnished Affair and wine from Magnolia Vineyards. Tickets $12 in advance, $15 at the door. Visit www.verdunadventurebound.org/theatre or phone 540-937-9420.
Live Irish Music: 5 to 8 p.m., 380 Broadview Ave., Warrenton. Come enjoy live Irish music and enjoy roast beef special. Families welcome. Visit www.mcmahonsirishpub.com . Contact: 540-347-7203.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.