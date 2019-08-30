Friday, Aug. 30

Maddi Mae: 5 p.m. 13726 Hume Road, Hume. Maddi Mae plays three sets of original songs and cover music at Desert Rose Winery. Contact: 540-229-7029

Live Music at Northside29: 6 p.m. 5037 Lee Highway, Warrenton. Visit www.northside29.com. Contact: 540-347-3704.

Warrenton Horse Show: Runs through Sunday, Sept. 1, at 60 E. Shirley Ave., Warrenton. This annual show features competitions, a beer tent, vendors and more. Proceeds benefit local nonprofits. Admission is $10; free for children under 12. For more information, visit www.warrentonhorseshow.com

Saturday, Aug. 31

Warrenton Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon, at the corner of Fifth and Lee streets, Warrenton. Open through Nov. 23. Fruits, vegetables, pies, herbs, flowers and more. Contact: 540-347-2405.

Seussical the Musical: 7:30 p.m.; repeats Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Fauquier Community Theatre, 4225 Aiken Drive, Vint Hill. Tickets are $22 for general admission, $20 for seniors and $18 for students. Visit www.FCTstage.org.

Meet the insects! 8 a.m. to noon. East Lee Street and South Fifth Street, Warrenton. Big, beautiful, bitty and bizarre. Come take a look at insects that inhabit our yards. Master Gardener Mary Ann Krehbiel will be at the Warrenton Farmers' Market, Master Gardener Booth, with her collection of local insects. Visit www.fc-mg.org.

Barks in the Park: 2 p.m., Crockett Park. Bring those furry friends for an obstacle run, nature hike and then cool treat. Meet and greet local pet owners. Can your dog complete the fun, new challenge? Free event. Contact David at 540-422-8874 or southprogrammer@fauquiercounty.gov.

Narmada Labor Day Weekend: 2 to 5 p.m., 43 Narmada Lane, Amissville. Come listen to music by Anderson Paulson, enjoy wine, food and beautiful views. Teddy Deal performs on Sunday, Sept. 1, from 2 to 5 p.m. Mo Safren performs on Monday, Sept. 2, from 1 to 4 p.m. Visit www.narmadawinery.com. Contact: 540-937-8215.

Celebration of the William C. Taylor High School Legacy: 4 p.m., 705 Waterloo Road, Warrenton. Documentary film screening followed by dinner with Taylor alumni. Screening is free. Tickets required for dinner. Tickets for adults are $45 or two tickets for $80. Tickets for children age 12 and under are $15. Proceeds from the dinner will go to the Hazzard Johnson Memorial Fund. Contact Earsaline Anderson at andrsne@aol.com or 540-347-2572.

Seth Kibel and Flo Anito Live at Gloria’s: 8 p.m., 92 Main St., Warrenton. Woodwind specialists. Tickets $20. Children under 12 free with adult. Seating limited. Advance tickets recommended. Visit www.centerofwarrenton.org. Contact: 540-347-7484.

Twilight Polo – Country Western Night and Chili Cook-off: 6 p.m., 5089 Old Tavern Road, The Plains. Three fast-paced polo matches, halftime games for children, food and wine. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Car passes are $30 at the gate or $25 online (each car pass covers entry for all the occupants of the vehicle). Tickets can be purchased at www.greatmeadow.org/twilight-polo-tickets. Contact: 540-253-5000.

Robert Mac and Friends Comedy Show: 7 p.m., 300 E. Main St., Remington. Flatbeds and Tailfins presents bluegrass show. Doors open at 6 p.m. General admission seating is $15 in advance. $20 at the door. Kids under 5 free. No refunds, rainchecks available. Visit flatbedsandtailfins.com. Contact: 540-422-2507.

Wylder Live on the Summer Stage: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Old Bust Head Brewery, 7134 Farm Station Road, Vint Hill. Menu by Red Dog BBQ. Contact: 540-347-4777.

Josh Lowe at Wort Hog Brewing Company: 5 to 8 p.m., 41 Beckham St., Warrenton. Visit www.whbrew.com. Contact: 540-300-2739.

Crossthreaded: 7 p.m., Live music at Orlean Market, 6855 Leeds Manor Road, Marshall. Local Hume band plays bluegrass, country and oldies. RSVP for dinner. Contact: 540-364-2774.

Live entertainment at Inn at Kelly’s Ford: 7 to 10 p.m., 16589 Edwards Shop Road, Remington. Contact: 540-399-1779.

Sunday, Sept. 1

Sunday Sketch: 2 to 4 p.m., 102 The Plains Road, Middleburg. Artists of all ages are invited to sketch with artist Hilary White. Materials provided. To register, contact info@nationalsporting.org. Visit www.nationalsporting.org or phone 540-687-6542.

Archwood Green Barns Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 4555 Old Tavern Road, The Plains. Fruits, vegetables, baked goods, orchids, bamboo, quilted specialties and more. Visit www.archwoodgreenbarns.com or contact 540-253-5289.

Darin and Brooke Aldridge Live at Gloria’s: 7 p.m., 92 Main St., Warrenton. Bluegrass and Americana music. Tickets $20. Children under 12 free with adult. Seating limited. Advance tickets recommended. Visit www.centerofwarrenton.org. Contact: 540-347-7484.

Slipknot: 5:30 p.m., Jiffy Lube Live, 7800 Cellar Door Drive, Bristow. Visit www.ticketmaster.com. Contact: 800-854-2196.

Live Irish Music: 5 to 8 p.m., 380 Broadview Ave., Warrenton. Come enjoy live Irish music and enjoy roast beef special. Families welcome. Visit www.mcmahonsirishpub.com Contact: 540-347-7203.