Friday, Aug. 9

Route-29 Live at Gloria’s: 7:30 p.m., 92 Main St., Warrenton. Back home in Warrenton with originals and favorite covers. Tickets $10. Children under 12 free with adult. Seating limited. Advance tickets recommended. Vis t www.centerofwarrenton.org. Contact: 540-347-7484.

Live Music at Northside29: 6 p.m. 5037 Lee Highway, Warrenton. Visit www.northside29.com. Contact: 540-347-3704.

Saturday, Aug. 10

Grace Episcopal Church Car and Truck Show: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 6507 Main St. The Plains. Classic cars and trucks, children’s activities, baked goods, food and more. $20 to show a car. Free event, donations benefit Rise Against Hunger. For more information, contact paulandsuesmith.net or 540-270-0411or visit www.gracetheplains.org

Warrenton Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon, at the corner of Fifth and Lee streets, Warrenton. Open through Nov. 23. Fruits, vegetables, pies, herbs, flowers and more. Contact: 540-347-2405.

Splash and Slide: 1 to 4 p.m., 430 E. Shirley Ave., Warrenton. Fourth annual splash and slide with more than 6,000 square feet of sliding surface on slides, kiddie pools and more. Free. Visit www.recreation.fauquiercounty.gov or phone 540-422-8560.

Noah’s Ark Thrift Store: Noon to 4 p.m., 4199-D Winchester Road, Marshall. 10th annual Back to School Clothing Giveaway. Contact: 540-364-8007.

Community Yard Sale: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 12032 Hume Road, Hume. Leeds Ruritan Club hosts yard sale. Reserve a 20-feet-by-20-feet space for $10. Contact Peter at 540-422-9188 or email ruritanrsvp@gmail.com. Phone 540-422-9188.

Canning Basics: 12 to 2 p.m., 8372 W. Main St., Marshall. Tips for making jams, pickles and salsa and preserving in mason jars. $12. RSVP to gentleharvest.com/pages/events. Contact: 540-837-4405.

Narmada Winery: 2 to 5 p.m., 43 Narmada Lane, Amissville. Janna Audey will be performing. Enjoy music, food and wine. Contact: 540-937-8215.

Seasonal Forest Stroll: 10 a.m. to noon, Join Master Naturalists and Montpelier's Curator of Horticulture for a seasonal forest stroll through the historic landmark and demonstration forests. This family-friendly two-hour walk is best suited for those comfortable with light hiking. $10/person. Meet at the Visitor Center. For more information or to register, go to www.montpelier.org/events. In case of inclement weather, call 540-672-2728, ext. 141 or 252.

Summer on the Green with the Gridlock Band: 7 to 9 p.m., 39 Culpeper St., Warrenton. Fa0mily hour at 6 p.m. Food truck, wine and beer garden. $5/adults, children under 5 are free. Visit www.allegrocsa.org. Contact: 540-349-5088.

Randoll Rivers and The Rivers Edge Band: 7 p.m., 300 E. Main St., Remington. Flatbeds and Tailfins presents bluegrass show. Doors open at 6 p.m. General admission seating is $20 in advance. $25 at the door. Kids under 5 free. No refunds, rainchecks available. Visit flatbedsandtailfins.com. Contact: 540-422-2507.

Twilight Polo – Star Wars Night: 6 p.m., 5089 Old Tavern Road, The Plains. Three fast-paced polo matches, halftime games for children, food and wine. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Car passes are $30 at the gate or $25 online (each car pass covers entry for all the occupants of the vehicle). Tickets can be purchased at www.greatmeadow.org/twilight-polo-tickets. Contact: 540-253-5000.

Good Bye Ida at Wort Hog Brewing Company: 5 to 8 p.m., 41 Beckham St., Warrenton. www.whbrew.com. Contact: 540-300-2739.

Old Bust Head Brewing Company 5th Year Anniversary Party: noon to 10 p.m., 7134 Farm Station Road, Vint Hill. Dunk Tank, baby goats, five new beers released, raffles, Mercury Avenue from 1 to 4 p.m. and OffStarr Band from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Menu by SoBo Mobile, The Frenchman, Baskin Robbins. Contact: 540-347-4777.

Brad Paisley: 7 p.m., Jiffy Lube Live, 7800 Cellar Door Drive, Bristow. Visit www.ticketmaster.com Contact: 800-854-2196.

Crossthreaded: 7 p.m., Live music at Orlean Market, 6855 Leeds Manor Road, Marshall. Local Hume band plays bluegrass, country and oldies. RSVP for dinner. Contact: 540-364-2774.

Live entertainment at Inn at Kelly’s Ford: 7 to 10 p.m., 16589 Edwards Shop Road, Remington. Contact: 540-399-1779.

Sunday, Aug. 11

Archwood Green Barns Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 4555 Old Tavern Road, The Plains. Fruits, vegetables, baked goods, orchids, bamboo, quilted specialties and more. Visit www.archwoodgreenbarns.com or contact 540-253-5289.

Live Irish Music: 5 to 8 p.m., 380 Broadview Ave., Warrenton. Come enjoy live Irish music and enjoy roast beef special. Families welcome. Visit www.mcmahonsirishpub.com Contact: 540-347-7203.