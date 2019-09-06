Friday, Sept. 6

Live Auction at Ray’s Auction House: 5 p.m., 9221 Elk Run Road, Catlett. Come look at the items for auction. Selling starts at 6 p.m. Jewelry, housewares, toys, furniture and more. Follow on gotoauction.com. Contact: 540-300-2750.

Brandon Lee Adams Live at Gloria’s: 8 p.m., 92 Main St., Warrenton. Bluegrass, gospel and jazz. Tickets $15. Children under 12 free with adult. Seating limited. Advance tickets recommended. Visitwww.centerofwarrenton.org. Contact: 540-347-7484.

Seussical the Musical: 7:30 p.m. 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton. Fauquier Community Theatre presents a fantastical, musical extravaganza with your favorite Dr. Seuss characters. Plays through Sept. 15 on Friday and Saturday evenings with Sunday matinees. Purchase tickets at tickets@FCTstage.org or phone 540-349-8760.

No Exit: 7:30 p.m., 6507 Main St., The Plains. Dark Horse Theatre Company presents existentialist play by Jean-Paul Sartre. Mature themes. Tickets are $20. Student and military tickets are $15 with valid ID. Ample parking. Repeats Sept. 7, 13 and 14. Contact: 703-537-1071.

Live Music at Northside29: 6 p.m. 5037 Lee Highway, Warrenton. Visit www.northside29.com. Contact: 540-347-3704.

First Friday: 6 to 9 p.m., Main Street, Warrenton. This month’s theme is “Art Attack.” Enjoy live music and street entertainers, kids’ activities, vendors and more. Free.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Warrenton Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon, at the corner of Fifth and Lee streets, Warrenton. Open through Nov. 23. Fruits, vegetables, pies, herbs, flowers and more. Contact: 540-347-2405.

Master Gardeners free lecture: 1 p.m., 7592 John Marshall Highway, Marshall. The Virginia Cooperative Extension and Fauquier and Rappahannock County Master Gardeners are offering a presentation, “History of the Schoolhouse and Plant/Seed Giveaway,” at the historic Marshall Schoolhouse 18 Demonstration Gardens. The program will last 30 minutes and be followed by a short question and answer period. It is recommended to come dressed for the weather as the workshop is held outdoors, rain or shine. Some seats will be provided but attendees may choose to bring their own lawn chairs. Parking is limited at #18 Schoolhouse. Additional parking is available at the Northern Fauquier Community Park or along Whiting Road. Please do not park along Highway 55. For additional information, please contact the Master Gardener Help Desk at 540-341-7950, ext. 1 or helpdesk@fc-mg.org.

Dog’s Day Pool Party: 1 to 4 p.m., Larry Weeks Community Pool,

4248 Bludau Drive, Vint Hill. It’s the pups’ turn to play in the pool. No humans are allowed in the pool with the dogs. All dogs must be on leash when entering and exiting he pool. Dogs must be current on vaccinations and county dog licenses. $6 per dog.

Introduction to Herbal Remedies – Waterford Craft School Workshop: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane. Join Jessica Baker, owner of Dayspring Farm, for three-hour, hands-on workshop. Learn about tinctures, oils, salves, teas and more. Cost is $95. Register with Waterford Craft School. Contact: 540-592-3556.

YABBAFest – Celebration of Young Adult Books, Bands and Authors: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 39 Culpeper St., Warrenton. Enjoy performances by musicians, book authors, and more at Allegro. Visit www.allegrocsa.org or phone 540-349-5088.

Pete the Cat Pretend Pizza Party: 10 a.m., 104 Main St. Warrenton. To celebrate the book release of "Pete the Cat and the Perfect Pizza Party" by Kimberly and James Dean, The Open Book is hosting a Pretend Pizza Party at the shop. Crafts, games and stories for our Pete the Cat friends will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Call or stop by to preorder your book for 10 percent off list price. Contact: 540-878-5358.

Free Introduction to Weight Lifting Mini Camp: 2 to 3:30 p.m., 627 Frost Ave., Warrenton. Taught by certified fitness instructors, this class will be held for ages 12 to 16 at Golds Gym. Participants are encouraged to have started an exercise regimen prior to the class consisting of pushups, pull ups, sit ups/crunches, squats to prevent injury. To sign up, contact T.C. Williams at tcwilliams50@gmail.com or 703-843-6385.

Music Industry Business 101:Noon to 2 p.m., 92 Main St., Warrenton. The Gloria Faye Dingus Music Alliance hosts international recording artist, Tracy Hamlin, as she presents Music Industry Business 101, a panel discussion with industry professionals Alexandria Davila, Kenny Darby, and Jonathan Lasane. Whether you're a seasoned veteran or brand new to the industry, these four experts will discuss the road to becoming a professional music creator. Free, doors open at 11 a.m. RSVP to tracy@tracyhamlin.com by Sept. 2.

Help the Music: Annual Tag Day will be coming to your neighborhood. All proceeds directly help the music students at Fauquier, Liberty and Kettle Run high schools. Students will be walking door to door to ask for donations. Residents can look for a tag on the door to donate online or by mail. For more information, visit www.FauquierBand.net, www.lhs-band.com or www.kettlerunband.org

Jason Aldean and Kane Brown: 7 p.m., Jiffy Lube Live, 7800 Cellar Door Drive, Bristow. Visit www.ticketmaster.com. Contact: 800-854-2196.

Take the Cake Live on the Summer Stage: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Old Bust Head Brewery, 7134 Farm Station Road, Vint Hill. Menu by Bear Bones BBQ. Contact: 540-347-4777.

Chris Rall at Wort Hog Brewing Company: 4 to 7 p.m., 41 Beckham St., Warrenton. Visit www.whbrew.com. Contact: 540-300-2739.

Twilight Polo – Country Western Night and Chili Cookoff: 6 p.m., 5089 Old Tavern Road, The Plains. Three fast-paced polo matches, halftime games for children, food and wine. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Car passes are $30 at the gate or $25 online (each car pass covers entry for all the occupants of the vehicle). Tickets can be purchased at www.greatmeadow.org/twilight-polo-tickets. Contact: 540-253-5000.

An Evening with Gershwin: 6 p.m. Elysian Fields. 100 guests will enjoy a mesmerizing musical evening of George Gershwin piano classics and other favorites performed by internationally acclaimed virtuoso pianist Thomas Pandolfi during the gala benefit concert for the Middleburg Concert Foundation.Tickets can be purchased direct at:eventbrite.com/e/an-evening-with-gershwin-tickets-55156584830. Contact: (540) 592-1660.

Crossthreaded: 7 p.m., Live music at Orlean Market, 6855 Leeds Manor Road, Marshall. Local Hume band plays bluegrass, country and oldies. RSVP for dinner. Contact: 540-364-2774.

Live entertainment at Inn at Kelly’s Ford: 7 to 10 p.m., 16589 Edwards Shop Road, Remington. Contact: 540-399-1779.

Sunday, Sept. 8

Grandparents Day: 10 a.m., 10 Ashby St., Warrenton. In celebration of Grandparents Day, the Fauquier History Museum at the Old Jail is offering free admission to all grandparents. Contact: 540-347-5525.

Free Mini Baseball Camp/Game: Noon to 1:30 p.m., 22 Old Vineyard Lane, Flint Hill. For girls and boys ages 4 to 7. Hosted by TC Williams Sports Camps. RSVP to T.C. Williams at tcwilliams50@gmail.com or 703-843-6385.

Archwood Green Barns Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 4555 Old Tavern Road, The Plains. Fruits, vegetables, baked goods, orchids, bamboo, quilted specialties and more. Visit www.archwoodgreenbarns.com or contact 540-253-5289.

Eddie and Martha Adcock with Tom Gray and Akira Otsuka Live at Gloria’s: 7 p.m., 92 Main St., Warrenton.Bluegrass and beyond string groups. Tickets $20. Children under 12 free with adult. Seating limited. Advance tickets recommended. Visit www.centerofwarrenton.org. Contact: 540-347-7484.

Live Irish Music: 5 to 8 p.m., 380 Broadview Ave., Warrenton. Come enjoy live Irish music and enjoy roast beef special. Families welcome. Visit www.mcmahonsirishpub.com Contact: 540-347-7203.