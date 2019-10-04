Friday, Oct. 4

Warrenton First Friday: 6 to 9 p.m., Come and celebrate First Fridays. Stroll Historic Main Street in Warrenton, which will be closed to traffic, while shops remain open late with open houses and specials. There will be music, artists, entertainment for the children and dinner specials at the restaurants. This month's theme is "Pumpkin Roll." Contact: 540-349-8606.

Fundraiser for Kaleb Leigh: 6 p.m., Kettle Run High School. Kettle Run’s varsity football beam will host an event to benefit student Kaleb Leigh who is battling cancer for the third time. Raffle starts at 6 p.m., a field ceremony held at 6:30 p.m. and kickoff of the football game against Liberty High School at 7 p.m. Anyone who would like to donate can contact Randi at KylesKamp.Randi@gmail.com.

Vintage Engravings, Prints and Paintings: 5 to 7 p.m., 6488 Main St. The Plains. Crest Hill Antiques and Tea Room will host an opening reception for new art show. Features 18th, 19th and 20th century etchings, watercolors, art posters and more. Show continues 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 5. The reception is free, and refreshments served but RSVPs are requested to 540-253-5790.

Oct. 5

Warrenton Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon, at the corner of Fifth and Lee streets, Warrenton. Open through Nov. 23. Fruits, vegetables, pies, herbs, flowers and more. Contact: 540-347-2405.

Ayrshire Farm hosts Fall Harvest Days Ayrshire Farm, 21846 Trappe Road, Upperville, will host Fall Harvest Days designed to showca…

Ayrshire Farm Fall Harvest Days: 9 a.m., 21846 Trappe Road, Upperville. The 5K is held on Saturday, but the event runs Saturday and Sunday. The grounds will open at 9:30 a.m. for race participants to pick up packets. Please arrive early if you wish to register for the race on the day of. Contact: 917-539-6503.

Coffee with the curator: 10 to 11:30 a.m., 102 The Plains Road, Middleburg. Celebrate National Sporting Library and Museum’s newest exhibition Leading the Field: Ellen Emmet Rand with an informal coffee reception and tour of the exhibition with Claudia Pfeiffer, the George L. Ohrstrom, Jr. Curator. Coffee and light refreshments provided. $5 Admission | Free NSLM members. RSVP at VPeacock@nationalsporting.org or (540) 687-6542 x 4.

Mutt Strutt: 2 p.m., 9269 Redemption Way, Midland. The Fauquier SPCA is hosting its second annual Mutt Strutt Rescue Dog show at Powers Brewery in Midland. Visit www.fauquierspca.com or phone 540-439-9000, ext. 211.

Observe the Moon Night: 5 p.m., 10066 Rogues Rd. Midland. Spend the evening outdoors. Learn about the moon and space exploration. Once the sun sets, observe the moon from your backyard or come out to C. M. Crockett Park and join amateur astronomers with views through their telescopes. Visit NASA's web site (www.moon.nasa.gov/observe/) for free activity guides, information and maps of the moon.

‘Shop With a Cop’ spaghetti dinner fundraiser Saturday Fauquier Cops for Children will hold its annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser on Saturday, Oct…

Shop with a Cop annual dinner: 4 to 8 p.m., the seventh annual Fauquier Cops for Children spaghetti dinner fundraiser will take place at the county fairgrounds. Proceeds will support the Shop with a Cop program just before Christmas to help Fauquier children and teenagers affected by crime or other circumstances that involve law enforcement. Dinner on Saturday will cost $10 per adult and $5 for children 6 to 12. It will be free for those 5 and younger.

Café Torino will provide the dinner and Moo-Thru will donate ice cream for dessert. Raffles included. For more information, call the sheriff’s office at 540-422-8660.

Black Light Paint Night: 6 to 8 p.m., 251 W. Lee Highway, Warrenton. Come to the Game Store and chose your spooky design from a zombie to glowing pumpkin. Everything supplied. For ages 12 and up. $35 per person. Limit is 12 painters. Register at www.creativecrafts.space or call Amy at 540-216-2339.

Bryan Bowers Band live at Gloria’s: 8 p.m., 92 Main St., Warrenton. The Gloria Faye Dingus Music Alliance welcomes Bryan Bowers Band to Gloria's Listening Room. Tickets $20. Children under 12 free with adult. Seating limited. Advance tickets recommended. Visit www.centerofwarrenton.org. Contact: 540-347-7484.

Graham Stone Band live on the Outdoor Stage: 5 to 8 p.m., Old Bust Head Brewery, 7134 Farm Station Road, Vint Hill. Menu Jambalaya Brothers. Contact: 540-347-4777.

Crossthreaded: 7 p.m., Live music at Orlean Market, 6855 Leeds Manor Road, Marshall. Local Hume band plays bluegrass, country and oldies. RSVP for dinner. Contact: 540-364-2774.

Sunday, Oct. 6

Archwood Green Barns Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4555 Old Tavern Road, The Plains. Fruits, vegetables, baked goods, orchids, bamboo, quilted specialties and more. Visit www.archwoodgreenbarns.com or contact 540-253-5289.

Music in the Plains: Starts at 1:30 p.m. The Plains Community League will be hosting an afternoon of Music in The Plains. Three main restaurants in town will serve as mini stages for each group’s 45-minute set. The grand finale will take place on the porch of The John Page Turner House, home of The Plains Community League, where NoVa Voce the Wakefield Upper School's a cappella singing group will perform the last set of the day. No rain date. Visit www.theplainsvirginia.org for full schedule of musicians and there they are playing. For more information, phone 540-253-2119.

Beppe Gambetta live at Gloria’s: 7 p.m., 92 Main St., Warrenton. The Gloria Faye Dingus Music Alliance welcomes the return of master Italian guitarist Beppe Gambetta to Gloria's Listening Room. Tickets $25. Children under 12 free with adult. Seating limited. Advance tickets recommended. Visit www.centerofwarrenton.org. Contact: 540-347-7484.