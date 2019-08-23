Friday, Aug. 23
Live Music at Northside29: 6 p.m. 5037 Lee Highway, Warrenton. Visit www.northside29.com. Contact: 540-347-3704.
Mars Equestrian Great Meadow International: Runs through Sunday, Aug. 25, starting at 9 a.m. daily. Great Meadow, 5089 Old Tavern Road, The Plains. For more information, visit www.greatmeadowinternational.com. Tickets $5-$20.
Saturday, Aug. 24
Second annual American Heroes Motorcycle Ride: 8:30 a.m., 78 W. Lee St., Warrenton. Benefits the Shop-With-A-Cop program. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Kickstands up at 10 a.m. Finish at American Legion Post 72. Food, vendors and family fun activities. For rider and vendor information, contact Carmen Rivera at 540-347-1566 or Sgt. James Hartman at 540-347-3300.
Warrenton Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon, at the corner of Fifth and Lee streets, Warrenton. Open through Nov. 23. Fruits, vegetables, pies, herbs, flowers and more. Contact: 540-347-2405.
Street Busking: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Main Street, Warrenton. Local musicians are invited to play acoustic music along Warrenotn’s Main Street.
The Woodshedders Live at Gloria’s: 8 p.m., 92 Main St., Warrenton. Indie roots band. Tickets $20. Children under 12 free with adult. Seating limited. Advance ticketsrecommended. Visitwww.centerofwarrenton.org. Contact: 540-347-7484.
A Note Two Self – Mike Richards Duo Live on the Summer Stage: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Old Bust Head Brewery, 7134 Farm Station Road, Vint Hill. Menu by Good Grubbin’ Food Truck. Contact: 540-347-4777.
The Rectifiers at Wort Hog Brewing Company: 5 to 8 p.m., 41 Beckham St., Warrenton. Visit www.whbrew.com. Contact: 540-300-2739.
Rascal Flatts: 7:30 p.m., Jiffy Lube Live, 7800 Cellar Door Drive, Bristow. Visit www.ticketmaster.com Contact: 800-854-2196.
Crossthreaded: 7 p.m., Live music at Orlean Market, 6855 Leeds Manor Road, Marshall. Local Hume band plays bluegrass, country and oldies. RSVP for dinner. Contact: 540-364-2774.
Live entertainment at Inn at Kelly’s Ford: 7 to 10 p.m., 16589 Edwards Shop Road, Remington. Contact: 540-399-1779.
Sunday, Aug. 25
Free Community Day at National Sporting Library and Museum: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 102 The Plains Road, Middleburg. Free admission the last Sunday of the month to all exhibits. Visit www.nationalsporting.org or phone 540-687-6542.
Archwood Green Barns Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 4555 Old Tavern Road, The Plains. Fruits, vegetables, baked goods, orchids, bamboo, quilted specialties and more. Visit www.archwoodgreenbarns.com or contact 540-253-5289.
Live Irish Music: 5 to 8 p.m., 380 Broadview Ave., Warrenton. Come enjoy live Irish music and enjoy roast beef special. Families welcome. Visit www.mcmahonsirishpub.com Contact: 540-347-7203.
