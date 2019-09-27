Friday, Sept. 27
Book talk and signing with Erin Clabough: 6:30 p.m., 104 Main St. Warrenton. Discussion with author Erin Clabough on “Second Nature: How Parents Can Use Neuroscience to Help Kids Develop Empathy, Creativity and Self Control” held at The Open Book. Visit www.oldtownopenbook.com or phone 540-878-5358.
The Gina Furtado Project Album Release Party Live at Gloria’s: 8 p.m., 92 Main St., Warrenton. Welcome Gina’s new group. Tickets $20. Children under 12 free with adult. Seating limited. Advance tickets recommended. Visit www.centerofwarrenton.org. Contact: 540-347-7484.
Snoop Dogg and Wu Tang Clan: 6:15 p.m., Jiffy Lube Live, 7800 Cellar Door Drive, Bristow. Visit www.ticketmaster.com. Contact: 800-854-2196.
Live Music at Northside29: 6 p.m. 5037 Lee Highway, Warrenton. Visit www.northside29.com. Contact: 540-347-3704.
Saturday, Sept. 28
Warrenton Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon, at the corner of Fifth and Lee streets, Warrenton. Open through Nov. 23. Fruits, vegetables, pies, herbs, flowers and more. Contact: 540-347-2405.
Family Fun Day: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Vint Hill. Hosted by Fauquier County Parks and Recreation and sponsored by many local businesses, this free event is for the whole family. Have fun on the rock-climbing wall, inflatables, live music, face painting, food trucks, balloon twisters, activities, crafts, games and more. Call 540-422-8550 to learn more.
Auditions: Noon to 3 p.m. 318 S. West St., Culpeper. Windmore Foundation for the Arts is pleased to announce it will produce a children's Christmas musical, “The First Leon, Uncovering the True Meaning of Christmas. Any child ages 6 to 14 may join the choir. Auditions for the leading roles for children ages 8 to 14 will be held from noon to 3 p.m. at Culpeper Baptist Church. Find details and registration information at windmorefoundation.org/christmas or email exec@windmorefoundation.org.
The Strobe Light Live at Gloria’s: 7 p.m., 92 Main St., Warrenton. Hosted by Spin Wax Radio featuring disco, funk, house and club music. Wear your favorite old school threads. Show off your dance moves. Tickets $15. Children under 12 free with adult. Seating limited. Advance tickets recommended. Visit www.centerofwarrenton.org. Contact: 540-347-7484.
FeelFree Live on the Summer Stage: 5 to 8 p.m., Old Bust Head Brewery, 7134 Farm Station Road, Vint Hill. Menu by The Frenchman. Contact: 540-347-4777.
The Rectfiers at Wort Hog Brewing Company: 4 to 7 p.m., 41 Beckham St., Warrenton. Visit www.whbrew.com. Contact: 540-300-2739.
Terry Lee Goffee – Tribute to Johnny Cash : 7 p.m., 300 E. Main St., Remington. Flatbeds and Tailfins Jewel’s JukeBox Theatre presents Johnny Cash tribute artist fresh from tour of Europe. Doors open at 6 p.m. Performance at 7 p.m. General admission seating is $25 in advance. $30 at the door. Kids under 5 free. No refunds, rainchecks available. Visit flatbedsandtailfins.com. Contact: 540-422-2507.
Another Crack in the Cosmic Egg – 1,000 Faces: 6 p.m.,Castleton’s 23rd season opens with Peggy Schadler’s highly original and passionate Mask Theatre. 7 Castleton Meadows Lane, Castleton. $10/free seating. Refreshments available. Visit www.castletonfestival.org.
Crossthreaded: 7 p.m., Live music at Orlean Market, 6855 Leeds Manor Road, Marshall. Local Hume band plays bluegrass, country and oldies. RSVP for dinner. Contact: 540-364-2774.
Live entertainment at Inn at Kelly’s Ford: 7 to 10 p.m., 16589 Edwards Shop Road, Remington. Contact: 540-399-1779.
Sunday, Sept. 29
Archwood Green Barns Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4555 Old Tavern Road, The Plains. Fruits, vegetables, baked goods, orchids, bamboo, quilted specialties and more. Visit www.archwoodgreenbarns.com or contact 540-253-5289.
