At the monthly meeting of American Legion Post 72, held on Tuesday, Nov. 19, Cmdr. Claude Davenport was thrilled to call up a young man to the podium.
Seth Carver, a sophomore at Kettle Run High School, was awarded the coveted Civilian Marksmanship Programs Junior Distinguished Shooter Gold Badge for Three-Position Air Rifle.
The Junior Distinguished Badge is awarded to school-age junior three-position air rifle shooters who distinguish themselves by attaining a series of high rankings in designated major junior air rifle championships that include State Junior Olympic Qualifiers, CMP Cup Matches, the National Junior Olympic Championships and other National Council Three-Position Air Rifle Championships. The Junior Distinguished Badge is a gold-filled badge.
To receive the badge, junior shooters must earn a total of 30 Excellence in Competition credit points in designated competitions. At least 10 of the 30 points must be won in National Championship competition.
Since the program’s inception in 2001,18 years ago, only 1,450 badges have been awarded out of the tens of thousands of junior air rifle competitors. Seth is number 1,422. Seth is the fourth Warrenton Rifles member to earn this distinguished award in the team’s 10-year history.
Seth is a member of the Warrenton Rifles Junior Shooting Sports Team in Fauquier County. The team is sponsored by the John D. Sudduth American Legion Post 72 and Fauquier County 4-H shooting sports programs.
(0) comments
