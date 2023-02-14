About 25 volunteers — including five father and son teams — showed up to “the WoodLot” on Saturday, Feb. 4, to cut, split, and stack donated wood into stove-length pieces. The Wood Ministry, as it is called, has delivered the equivalent of 301 truckloads of free firewood since Sept. 24, 2022, helping about 45 families who can’t afford to buy firewood to heat their homes.
A few families pick up their wood on Saturday mornings, but most of the wood is delivered to clients recommended by the nonprofit Fauquier Community Coalition and other agencies.
Joe McClure, operations lead for Warrenton Baptist Church Wood Ministry, said the recent cold snap highlights the need for their work. “Any time the weather turns colder, the requests for firewood increase,” he said.
FCC founder Lynn Ward said, “We get many of our customers from social services. If someone calls for wood, we go out and make an assessment. There are lots of houses with little insulation, and if you walk by the windows, you can feel air blowing in. We have had houses with wood stoves whose pipes have frozen at the other end of the house. There are some terrible living situations out there.”
Ward said, “We get cut-up wood from the town. Otherwise, we get it from all over the place, including individuals and wood-clearing services.”wood deliveries
The Wood Ministry has been growing since it began around 2017; Ten to 12 local churches now support the effort. McClure said Warrenton Baptist Church owns the land, tool sheds, wheelbarrows, multiple wood splitters and various tools and equipment on site; much of it has been donated by church members.
He said the heavy equipment used in the project is owned by various business owners volunteering their time and equipment on an as-needed basis — specifically, Ball Contractors Inc. and Turf Cutter Landscaping.
McClure said of the Wood Ministry, “We meet every Saturday (from 9 to 11 a.m.) at the WoodLot at The Gathering Place, 650 Alwington, Blvd., Warrenton. Our wood deliveries are usually only during the cold winter months (late September through early April), but our wood processing (cutting, splitting, stacking, etc.) is a year-round project.”
The Wood Ministry has 10 to 25 volunteers who show up every week to help, but McClure said that anyone who wants to donate their time can “just show up at the WoodLot any Saturday at 9 a.m. If you have a truck and you want to deliver wood, send an email to Tom Williams (thomaswilliams05@comcast.net).”
For more information or to donate money, visit one of these websites:
Donations to support the effort also may be made by calling Steve Crouch at 540-219-9866.
