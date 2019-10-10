On Saturday, Oct. 19, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wollam Gardens will host Grace, Race & Renewing the Commons, a festival featuring authors, artists and farmers.
The goal of the event is “to cultivate conversations, ideas, and strategies examining these cross-cutting, intersectional themes, which frame many of the most pressing issues facing us today,” according to a news release.
The event will also highlight local food and wine, live music, craft-makers and artists. Tickets are $39 in advance and group discounts are available. Tickets are available at wollamgardens.com.
Wollam Gardens is an 11-acre flower farm at 5167 Jeffersonton Road, in Jeffersonton.
Author David Bollier will talk about “what it means to shift our economy and governance systems to prioritize sustainability and our common wealth,” according to the news release; Clarence Lusane “will tell the real story of how the White House was built and what this means 400 years later, and Arjun Singh Sethi will talk about “how we can join forces to support our communities in a turbulent era.”
Experts Thomas Lovejoy, Ralph Chami and Bonnie Monteleone will talk about “valuing, protecting, and expanding biodiversity across the globe, including in the oceans,” according to the news release. Ellen Polishuk, Bob Wollam, Shawn Appling and Zach Lester will discuss “the return of community-supported agriculture and how to think about living a more regenerative life.”
The event will also include workshops led by poet Florence Nash; Perry Cabot will discuss 1930’s local history in Culpeper County and An Ly will demonstrate how to dye natural silk with sources that are easily at hand – flowers and insects.
The event will also feature wine, beer and cider from Revalation Vineyards and Blue Quartz Winery; live music by acts including La Marvela, Marie Tattiana Aqeel, and Ana Maria Ruimonte and Alan Lewine, and art by painter Berit Jarama Estabrook and potter Suzanne Crane. Attendees will be able to stroll through Wollam Gardens’ flowers and fields.
