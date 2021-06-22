With animal rescuers stranded, Marshall community comes to the rescue

A team of three animal caretakers from All Paws Matter in the Rio Grande area of Texas were making their way toward Maryland on June 14, with 40 dogs and cats in their van. Their vehicle stopped dead on the side of Interstate 66 just outside of Marshall at about 7 p.m., just before nighttime and thunderstorms arrived simultaneously.
They couldn’t find a tow truck and couldn’t leave the animals to fend for themselves. Some homes and businesses in the area were temporarily without power because of the storm.
At about 10:30 p.m., a post on a community Facebook group set the wheels of a rescue mission in motion. By midnight, the animals and their caretakers were safe and warm, and their van found its way into the hands of a generous mechanic who would repair the van at no charge.
Alice Porter was one of the folks who saw the Facebook post and was helping to keep local folks updated Monday night. She explained that the three-person team from All Paws Matter regularly drives up from Texas to bring dogs to shelters that have more resources. “They would take turns driving and drive straight through,” she said.
Porter said Sabine Lynne Phillips shared a plea for help on Facebook. “Without this post, locals who responded would not have known about the situation,” she said. The original post from Knine Rescue, Inc. was seen by her friend in Stephens City, who shared it, then Lynne saw it and shared it. Lynne currently lives in Strasbourg but grew up in Marshall, where she was part of the rescue squad in high school and college.”
Porter explained that as soon as word broke through to the Facebook group, “Marshall Uncensored,” people stepped in to help. When the All Paws Matter group couldn’t find a tow truck, “Alan Stevas got right on it,” said Porter. “He said, ‘Bring it to my place. I’ll just fix it myself,’ which he did, for free.”
Caroline Chewning and boyfriend Tom Wiseman set out to take care of the three drivers and the animals. “Tom Wiseman headed over with his horse trailer. They put all the animals in their spare horse stalls and let the people stay in a spare apartment they have in the barn,” said Porter.
Chewning said, ““You know how you do a media scroll before you go to bed. We saw the post on Marshall Uncensored. I woke up Tom and we drove over to where they were. They were grateful. They’d been on the side of the road for four hours and didn’t know what to do.”
Fourteen of the animals were picked up around 10 that night by Knine Rescue in Montgomery County in Maryland, where they had been headed. Amy Creel, president of Knine Rescue, said “I had the drivers calling me. They were really panicked. We posted on Facebook looking for ideas. To my amazement, the community responded. It blew me away.”
They had several problems to solve, said Creel. “They had to make sure the animals were safe; they had to get the van off the highway and fixed; and they had to shelter the drivers somewhere.”
Creel explained that the three-person crew -- a mother, her son and another young man -- make the four-day drive about once a week. Knine Rescue had received 15 dogs from All Paws Matter just the week before, said Creel.
“They are inundated with puppies. They contact us to take them here, where there are more resources. We take as many as we can and load them up with food and supplies for the trip back down. They don’t have the networks that we do,” she said, adding that there are 150 dogs on the waiting list to come north.
Creel said that when she saw the drivers after their 24-hour stay in Marshall, “They all cried. They couldn’t believe how kind everyone was.”
Wiseman’s son William, an 8-year-old third grader at Hill School, was the youngest member of the rescue party. “Chewning came into William’s room at 9 or 10 and told us we had to go; the two of them led the charge,” said Wiseman.
