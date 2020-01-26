The Mosby Heritage Area Association announced in early January that the historic village of Willisville has been named to the National Register of Historic Places. This marks the culmination of a project several years in the making.
Willisville is an early 19th-century settlement in Loudoun County; it pre-dates the Civil War, and it is now Loudoun's only African-American village individually listed on the Register. Dating to Reconstruction, the tiny village is just over the northern Fauquier County line.
Freedmen founded Willisville in southwestern Loudoun County after the Civil War and it is one of the best-preserved villages of its kind.
The project began in January of 2018 when MHAA partnered with Willisville resident Carol Lee, who had been cataloguing the history of the village for over a decade. Lee organized a successful gospel concert to raise the funds necessary for the research and she worked with historian Jane Covington Motion to complete the nomination application.
