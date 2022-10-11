Beginning this month, the Virginia Department of Forestry will conduct intermittent closures of the Whitney State Forest near Warrenton for ongoing logging operations. Mature loblolly pine, yellow-poplar and black walnut will be harvested across an 18-acre area of the forest over the next several months, according to a press release from the VDOF.
Visitors to the state forest may check the agency’s website for potential closures before planning a visit. Jack Kauffman, local state forest manager, can be contacted at 540-395-1226 for more information.
“To further support the Virginia Department of Forestry's maintenance and management of the Whitney State Forest, Fauquier County is donating the proceeds from the timber harvest back to the agency,” said Fauquier County Administrator Paul S. McCulla. “These funds will be put to effective use to improve and protect the Whitney State Forest for all residents and visitors.”
State forests are self-supporting, working forests (no taxpayer funds are spent for maintenance activities). Encompassing 26 forests totaling 74,286 acres, Virginia’s state forest system was created as a way for the commonwealth to manage working forestland in order to provide a consistent supply of timber, the press release explained.
Kauffman added, “VDOF staff will use this rare window of opportunity after harvest to treat invasive species such as wisteria, multiflora rose, wineberry, Japanese stilt grass and kudzu. Also, to aid in the restoration of the species, we will replant the area with native shortleaf pine seedlings, which once covered vast areas along the East Coast.”
