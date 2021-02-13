Wedding planning isn’t a piece of cake.
And right now isn’t exactly a good time to schedule anything, let alone a big, expensive wedding.
Two area event planners are offering a way to have your cake, and eat it too, a unique twist on the grand-scale affairs that marked past decades in the marriage business.
Micro-weddings.
Instead of scrapping your plans altogether, Mona McLinden of Ciao Bella in Old Town Warrenton can help map out the most important day of your life, start to finish. “In miniature,” she said. “People still want to get married and have it a little festive,” said McLinden, who, with husband, Dan, opened Ciao Bella in 2017. Like tiny houses that have become popular these days, tiny weddings are a thing, McLinden said, and they’re here to stay. “People recognize they don’t want to spend the money it takes to do a big wedding. They’re (rightly) scared to spend that $20,000, $30,000, this year especially, when you don’t even know if people can come.
“Bigger isn’t better.”
“We were doing big weddings for years,” McLinden said, but an elegant micro-ceremony she planned for a couple at the Inn at Little Washington gave her a new view of love. “I fell in love with that version of love – there were only six guests. I thought, ‘let’s make this our business model.’ ”
Like any event planner, the main job of a wedding planner is to manage the stress level of the couple, McLinden said. Even with a micro wedding, there’s a certain amount of pre-planning required to make the ceremony run smoothly.
Weddings comprise about 90% of Ciao Bella’s business; other events they plan include marriage vow renewals, baby showers and bridal showers.
In addition to professional wedding photography between Mona and Dan, Ciao Bella’s wedding venue – the “Little Wedding Chapel” – is available for the ceremony. Couples can use the traditional “Dearly Beloved” framework, or write their own vows. The McLindens are licensed marriage celebrants.
Ciao Bella has partnerships with local vendors to round out traditional wedding accouterments: Gateau can provide retro-traditional wedding cupcakes, and they have a period trolley for a private, rolling party in a COVID-safe space. McRae Visual Media produces videos so couples can re-live their special day again and again.
Warrenton is a one-stop shop for couples, with licensing at the courthouse, ceremony at the Little Wedding Chapel, Village Flowers for décor, the trolley ride for cocktail hour, photos around Old Town, dinner at another of Ciao Bella’s partners, Denim and Pearls, and wedding night accommodations at Chilton House B and B. The bride can even find her dress, or customize a family heirloom, at Something Old Something New Bridal.
McLinden said they hosted more than 200 weddings in 2019, but the pandemic has done financial havoc to the privately owned small business, down by half last year. But she sees light at the end of the tunnel in 2021.
The “pomp and circumstance,” is wonderful and meaningful, but at the end of the day, what matters is that you get to spend your life together,” McLinden said. A scaleddown wedding “alleviates stress. Plan a moment with your (spouse) and take it all in. There’s absolutely no one-size-fits-all solution” to combat changes due to COVID, she added. “It really comes down to what makes the most sense for the individual couple and their individual circumstances.”
Bride “Chrissy” said McLinden was a ceremony-saver. “We originally had our wedding planned for October, 2020.” She explained the tricky planning for her marriage to Jared, “My grandfather’s health was quickly declining, which put life in perspective. We realized we cared more about having our close family around us as we join together in marriage than having a big wedding.
“We lost my grandfather, and we thank God every day that he was able to be present at our wedding and celebrate our union in July.”
The best thing about the smaller ceremony, she said, was holding onto every memory. “Weddings (can) become so overwhelming that the bride and groom do not spend time with each other or their guests. Jared and I are blessed to have had our wedding day coordinated, officiated and photographed with Mona and Don.”
“They truly make wedding dreams come true.”
Visit: sweetandsimpleweddings. com
Local venues shine
Event planner Terry Kaye said “love is in the details.” The longtime wedding and event consultant has worked in the industry more than two decades, developing what clients call a creative vision, impeccable style and a relentless attention to detail to guarantee what one bride said was “the flawless execution of the most important event in my life.”
“I love what I do,” said the Warrenton resident. “When there is passion in the planning process, you can expect something extraordinary. I try to create an experience for my clients, one they and their guests will remember for the rest of their lives.”
Kaye, 45, planned corporate events at the Westfields Marriott before . starting Terry Kaye Events in 2000.
She loves intimate weddings, calling them sentimental and unique, and local wineries are perfect for ceremonies big and small. Blue Valley Winery is unrivaled for the views and the vibe, Kaye said, and Stone Tower Winery has created a special micro-ceremony. The Great Marsh Estate in Bealeton is another favorite venue.
With event planning, Kaye says that whatever the size, there’s always the opportunity for something to go wrong: “I have so many stories.” From a ripped wedding dress (fixed with tape) to candle wax drips on linen tablecloths (hidden by re-placing the flower arrangements), she’s seen it all. Once Kaye had to use a fake cake for posed photos when the real one – very fancy and very expensive – fell off the table. “We bought a sheet cake at Wegman’s to serve.”
Another time, a 4-year-old flower girl dropped the wedding ring in the grass at an outdoor ceremony. “I spent 20 minutes on my knees looking for that ring. The little girl was over at the altar twirling around in her dress like nothing was wrong.
“I was freaking out.”
She found the ring.
Married without incident at a Kaye-planned ceremony at Great Marsh, Jennifer Douglas was thrilled with her wedding. “Terry was such a pleasure to work with from day one,” Douglas said. “She really listens to your planning needs, gets everything done exactly, if not better, than envisioned.
“Our plans were changed multiple times due to COVID, but Terry never stressed. She made sure we would have the best day of our lives.”
Visit: terrykayeevents.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.