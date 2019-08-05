“We had about 500 spectators last year,” said Paul Smith, a member of Grace Episcopal in The Plains and one of the coordinators of the church’s car and truck show.
Classic cars and trucks, good food, plenty of activities for children, homemade baked goods and a worthy cause are just a few of the highlights for the fourth annual Grace Episcopal “Rise Against Hunger” car and truck show set for Saturday, Aug. 10, at Grace Episcopal Church in The Plains, 6507 Main St.
The show each August has turned into the iconic church’s second biggest fundraiser, next to the Piedmont Regional Art Show and Sale each May.
“We’re expecting 100 or more display vehicles,” said show director Smith, who resides in Haymarket.
“A lot depends on the weather,” added Smith, who said last year it rained a lot the night before the show and 59 cars and trucks showed up. “Two years ago, it was sunny and dry, and we had 107 cars and trucks. Ironically, last year we netted $7,000 despite the turnout,” said Smith.
Proceeds from the show benefit the Rise Against Hunger food packing event held in November at Grace. The goal this year is to pack 20,000 meals, which are shipped from the United States to fight world hunger.
Smith believes spectators and participants are drawn to the fieldstone-laden Grace Episcopal Church with its shaded trees and picturesque setting. For the first time last year, cars and trucks were displayed on Main Street (Route 55). “We appreciate the assistance we receive from VDOT, the county sheriff’s department and the town,” said Smith.
There are plenty of family activities at the show, to go along with hot dogs and barbecue for purchase. A moon bounce, face painting, basketball games will be featured for kids.
Admission is free, but donations are gratefully accepted. Also, there will be a bake sale, 50/50 raffle and silent auction featuring items like Washington Nationals tickets, Virginia Tech football tickets and Richmond Raceway NASCAR tickets.
To enter a vintage display vehicle, day-of-show registration is $20. Cars can start arriving at 8 a.m., Aug. 10. The rain date is Aug. 17. A registration form can be requested ahead of time by contacting Smith or the church. Participants can complete and bring the form (with $20 fee) the day of the show.
There will be door prizes for the participants: top 20 awards, kids’ favorite award, as well as best in show and rector’s favorite trophies. The Best in Show winner also will receive $100.
For more information, contact Smith at paul@paulandsuesmith.net or 540-270-0411 or Grace Church at www.gracetheplains.org, 540-253-5177 orgracechurch@gracetheplains.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.