Members of the Fauquier Historical Society will hold its annual meeting on Thursday, Jan. 30. In addition to FHS members, the Fauquier community is welcome to attend the annual meeting, to meet members of the board and museum staff as they discuss the last year and present goals for 2020. There will also be a special speaker presentation.
This event is free and will be held on the second floor of the PATH Foundation building, 321 Walker Drive, Warrenton. Light refreshments will be served.
Change at the top
It was announced in early December that president Yakir M. Lubowsky will resign as president of the Fauquier Historical Society. In his last annual letter, Lubowsky stated, “I am in my tenth year at the helm of this wonderful organization and have decided that a change in the wheelhouse for 2020 will be good both for the captain and for our steady-going vessel.”
Lubowsky thanked the board and staff for their continued support throughout his tenure. He also thanked the community for its generous support. As a nonprofit, the society relies on donations to help the museum meets its current needs while exploring opportunities for the future.
“Leading this important local institution has been a singular honor, and the related experiences have enriched and enlightened me. It has been my great pleasure to serve with 36 board members during my tenure -- and I’ve gained something from all of them. Also, each of the five very different museum executive directors during this period (one an interim) was an able professional and advanced the museum in continuing ways,” said Lubowsky.
