You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weston hosts workshop in flower arranging

  • 0
Weston

Historic home Weston in Casanova will host a flower arranging workshop.

Laurie Starke, a freelance flower designer, will host a Fun with Flowers workshop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 24. The flower arranging workshop will be held at Weston, 4476 Weston Road in Casanova. Weston is owned by the Warrenton Antiquarian Society.

Starke is a member of the Warrenton Garden Club, the Garden Club of Virginia and the Garden Club of America. She will share her expertise in design styles and mechanics for creating flower arrangements.

The event is being offered on a first-come, first-served basis and the cost is $100, which includes all materials. Participants should bring their own clippers.

The funds will be used to support the establishment of Weston’s non-profit art and educational center, which is currently being planned.

For more information, those interested may call 540-229-0114 to register.

Tags

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Fauquier community has proven resilient. The Fauquier Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Fauquier Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Readers' Choice 2021 is Here!

SUBSCRIBE

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Fauquier Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..