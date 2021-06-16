Weston hosts workshop in flower arranging

Laurie Starke, a freelance flower designer, will host a Fun with Flowers workshop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 24. The flower arranging workshop will be held at Weston, 4476 Weston Road in Casanova. Weston is owned by the Warrenton Antiquarian Society.
Starke is a member of the Warrenton Garden Club, the Garden Club of Virginia and the Garden Club of America. She will share her expertise in design styles and mechanics for creating flower arrangements.
The event is being offered on a first-come, first-served basis and the cost is $100, which includes all materials. Participants should bring their own clippers.
The funds will be used to support the establishment of Weston’s non-profit art and educational center, which is currently being planned.
For more information, those interested may call 540-229-0114 to register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.