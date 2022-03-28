Only subscribers with PAID Print or E-Edition subscriptions please enter here to gain access. If you are not already a Paid subscriber do not go through this portal. Please return to the subscription page to purchase one of our offers. Thank you!
Liberty High School hosted the Fauquier County Student Art Festival over the weekend. Jess Beach, art teacher at Brumfield Elementary School and organizer of the event, gushed over the hundreds of parents and children who were walking among the art displays as the festival wound down Saturday afternoon. "I was surprised at how many visitors we had today. And you could barely squeeze through these aisles Friday night."
Beach said over and over again how delighted she was to be back in person. "To see people beaming and pointing to the artwork again... it's been great!"
The main floor of the high school was covered with paintings, drawings, ceramic and sewing projects. The school's auditorium and cafeteria were filled with music for much of the weekend, celebrating the performing arts.
Men's and women's county choirs performed on Saturday and orchestra and band students entertained visitors on Friday. Ladona Gorham, music director for the school district, tweeted out updates all weekend about the performances. See @fcpsgorham for some video highlights.
