The Fauquier County Student Art festival was held March 25 and 26 at Liberty High School. Children's artwork was on display throughout the main floor.

Liberty High School hosted the Fauquier County Student Art Festival over the weekend. Jess Beach, art teacher at Brumfield Elementary School and organizer of the event, gushed over the hundreds of parents and children who were walking among the art displays as the festival wound down Saturday afternoon. "I was surprised at how many visitors we had today. And you could barely squeeze through these aisles Friday night." 

Beach said over and over again how delighted she was to be back in person. "To see people beaming and pointing to the artwork again... it's been great!"

The main floor of the high school was covered with paintings, drawings, ceramic and sewing projects. The school's auditorium and cafeteria were filled with music for much of the weekend, celebrating the performing arts.

Men's and women's county choirs performed on Saturday and orchestra and band students entertained visitors on Friday. Ladona Gorham, music director for the school district, tweeted out updates all weekend about the performances. See @fcpsgorham for some video highlights.

The women's All County Choir performed uplifting music on Saturday afternoon.
Fauquier High student Rebecca Graham submitted "Tolerance," an acrylic on canvas, to the art show.
Joe T. from Brumfield Elementary shows off his artwork. 
Shelby Erdossy, a fifth grader at Greenville Elementary made this clay bobble head.
Sophia Moore painted this “Shaking Dog.” Sophia is a second grader at P.B. Smith Elementary.
Tessa Smith, a second grader at M.M. Pierce, had a watercolor cat in the art show.
Nicole Pearson, in tenth grade at Liberty High School, drew this portrait in colored pencil.
Lily Byers, in kindergarten at Greenville Elementary, drew a rainbow fish.
Gabriela Hernandez is the artist of this “work in progress.”
Grace Smith, a junior at Liberty High, created this colorful portrait study in acrylic and oil paint.
Sarah Anguiano gets an impromtu violin lesson from Lisa Eanes, orchestra student at Liberty High School.
Not all the artwork at the art festival was 2D. This pumpkin teapot and botanical-inspired clock were among the submissions.
Three soloists in the all-county choir -- Grace Tessier, Natalie Escobar and Jocelyn Tyree -- strike a hopeful note.

