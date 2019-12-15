During December 1944, Fauquier County was preparing for its fourth Christmas season since the beginning of World War II – residents lived through years of trauma, privation and uncertainty as the war dragged on.
The invasion of Germany’s Festung Europa on June 6, 1944, and the successful campaigns in the Pacific had given America and her allies indications that the end of the war was in sight, but total victory was still eight months away.
On the homefront, conditions had markedly improved over the dark days of 1942 to 43, although rationing of critical items and the monthly draft call-ups continued. Indeed, the quota for January 1945 was for 128 men ages 18 to 37 to report for their pre-induction physicals.
Thankfully, the scheduled “blackouts” and manning enemy aircraft observation post were over.
The Sixth War Bond Campaign, for which Fauquier County was to generate $220,000 in sales, had only reached the halfway point by the beginning of December; remarkably, the goal was exceeded by year-end.
Individuals and groups helped with the campaign in many ways. Seventh-graders in the Upperville School, under the guidance of their teacher, Susan Woolston, raised $2,164 in bond sales, entitling them to sponsor a field ambulance in the name of their school.
Support took many forms
As farmers looked to the spring planting season, there was a severe manpower shortage, and for those still at home, programs were offered, including classes on repair of farm machinery. These were conducted by agriculture teacher Joseph A. Whitmore of Warrenton and mechanic Charlie Crockett of Midland.
The Belle Meade Distillery Corp. west of Markham, which had contributed to the war effort by producing alcohol for wartime purposes, announced that it had “the facilities to fatten and finish 1,000 steers, cows and heifers with distillers’ spent grain, consisting of wheat, corn, rye, milo maize and barley malt.” Cattlemen interested in using processed grain from the distillery were urged to apply there.
A photo was published in December 1944 in The Fauquier Democrat showing Lawrence E. deS. Hoover of Rockingham Farm, Warrenton in an Army surplus tactical command car, under the headline “From War Front to Farm Front.”
Hoover planned to put a truck body on the vehicle and use it on his farm. He joined others who had recently acquired surplus vehicles, including Hubert Phipps of Rectortown and Percy Drury and Austin McDonnell of Warrenton. With a ceiling price of $800 and handled through local auto dealer Tom Frost, it was predicted that many more surplus jeeps and trucks would become available after the war.
Although the homecoming date of local servicemen once the war was over was still anyone’s guess, Fauquier County established its Citizen’s Postwar Employment and Planning Committee, chaired by Val H. Stieglitz of The Plains. The work started with a job survey sent to local employers to determine what their employment needs would be.
The Selective Service announced that returning war veterans now had 90 days to make application for their old jobs; previously, a veteran had only 40 days to re-apply.
On a lighter note, it was reported that Miss Mollie McClanahan, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David McClanahan of Warrenton, had been chosen the “pin-up girl” by the “Boys of the Co. D Motor Pool” stationed somewhere overseas. Apparently, a member of the motor pool was from Fauquier County, and had written to Miss McClanahan asking for “a real snazzy picture of yourself.”
Fauquier County citizens also gave blood, with 145 pints donated to the Red Cross Mobile Unit when it came to Warrenton for its regular visit in mid-December, just 15 pints short of the unit’s capacity.
Celebrating Christmas
As in Christmas seasons past, people on the homefront refused to let the darkness and horror of the war stop their celebrations and observances. As always, local churches planned holiday activities, which started on Saturday night, Dec. 23, and continued through Christmas Day.
Events included candlelight worship services, pageants, carol singing and gifts for the children.
Charitable offerings benefiting the county Religious Education Program, the Orphanage and the Old Folks Home were made at several churches.
County schools also participated, notably with the presentation of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” at the Warrenton High School on Waterloo Street. Byrd Smith played the role of Scrooge, and the ghost Marley was portrayed by Alex Hamilton. Bobby Price played Tim Cratchit, and Barbara Kays was his mother. Others having parts in the play were Jimmy Newberry, Carlisle Heyl, Patricia Kelly and Pat Murphey.
Military personnel serving in the region, notably those stationed at Vint Hill Farms Station, were entertained at a Christmas party hosted by the Service Club. The local USO also held Christmas weekend activities, which included a bingo party, an open house and a Christmas party for service wives. A concert by the Vint Hill Glee Club and Chorus, open to the public, was held on Christmas Eve.
One special Christmas gift to the troops was a 48-page booklet published by Tom Frost; it contained the names and addresses of the 1,780 men and women from Fauquier County serving overseas and stateside in the armed services.
It was the second edition of the booklet (the first edition had 1,300 names), and it was mailed to each service member the week before Christmas. A limited number of copies were also available for parents and friends of service members.
Still far to go
Although it would be the last Christmas during World War II, the months leading up to V-E Day in April and V-J Day in August 1945 were very costly and had to be endured. Indeed, Fauquier County suffered its worst day-by-day casualty counts between D-Day and the end of hostilities.
Letters from men at the front published in the Democrat expressed the feelings of those far from home at Christmas.
“I am in France, or rather in and out of France,” wrote G. B. Gill, Gunner’s Mate Second Class, U. S. Navy. “I have been here for quite some time, and now that Christmas is near, we begin to think of home. But we also know that we are fortunate compared to others. For that we are thankful.”
The round-up of the news of 1944 published in the Democrat concluded with the passage, “Fauquier County entered the new year soberly and with determination to continue doing its part, praying meanwhile that the year will bring the end of hostilities and the return of its servicemen.”
Reach John Toler at jtoler@fauquier.com
(1) comment
Things were tense when republicans came to take away your slaves, too.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.