A section of Warrenton's Main Street will be blocked off to vehicles and reserved for pedestrians and outdoor dining this Friday and Saturday, 5 to 10 p.m. The street closures will continue each week - except when the weather doesn't permit it - and will affect the two blocks from Culpeper Street to 3rd Street.
"The town has listened!" said an Aug. 27 press release from Town Manager Brandie Shaeffer. The new initiative is an expansion of the "Roll Out Warrenton" program approved by town council members in May. Under that program, businesses have been permitted to utilize parking spaces on Main Street and portions of side streets since May 15.
Mayor Carter Nevill, who owns a jewelry store on Main Street, emphasized Thursday that the decision for weekly street closures came after "listening to the enthusiasm coming from businesses and residents" after outdoor seating was expanded in May. "This comes from feedback from the public."
While he does not think permanently closing the street to vehicle traffic, as in Winchester and Charlottesville, would be feasible, he said the closures on the busiest evening for restaurants will be a boon to both diners and businesses. He cited the recent success of a similar initiative in Leesburg.
Restaurants on Main Street have staff members whose hours were reduced during the pandemic and who are eager to come back, he added, and the street closures will enable restaurants to meet increased demand while maintaining physical distancing among tables.
Plus, said Nevill, "Anything that puts Warrenton on the map and makes us a destination, I think, is a benefit to the whole town."
