After 77 consecutive days of working alone in the empty 7,000 square feet of space at 39 Culpeper St., Sam and Lachelle Yoder, co-founders of Allegro Community School of the Arts, were eager to welcome their students and instructors -- their “family” -- back on Monday, June 1.
For 10 weeks, while Allegro’s doors were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Yoders worked to keep their students engaged in music, for their own well-being. But, Lachelle Yoder said, “I was anxious for our reopening. Did we prepare well enough? Did we clean enough?” she asked.
When reopening day arrived, the music school had provided for instructors specialized hand sanitizer that creates a four-hour barrier shield of protection and a fogger to disinfect following group lessons. Those precautions were in addition to their regular disinfecting routine, which includes wiping down all instruments and equipment in between each student.
In a blog post dated April 6, Sam Yoder shared his experience in the medical field and wrote that “music uniquely affects all aspects of the brain in ways no other activity can.” He believes that music can heal. And Sam and Lachelle Yoder believe healing is what the community needs.
After the pandemic shut down in-person music lessons and performances, the Yoders transitioned to a virtual platform for their instructors and students.
For instance, Allegro hosted a Virtual Music Competition that ran from March 27 through the end of April. The event, for youth under 18, kept students creating and engaged in the arts while homebound. The winner of the competition -- judged by online “likes” -- was 15-year-old Max Levin. Totally blind and impacted by autism, Max plays by ear; he submitted his rendition of the popular Charlie Brown cartoon soundtrack.
Jennie Levin, Max’s mother, talked about how the quarantine presented unique challenges for her son. “He doesn't understand why schools are closed, why he can't visit the places that make him happy, or why he cannot hug his grandfather. He doesn't engage in the activities that other kids his age are doing to pass the time - he doesn't watch TV or play video games. He doesn't like to read, and he doesn't have any friends to chat with. We thought having him learn a new piece of music for the contest - something that was fun and motivating to him - would be a structured and productive activity to help fill his day,” she said.
Allegro’s other students have struggled with the quarantine too. “We have teenage students who have had a hard time adjusting to being at home. Staying engaged in their music has helped them cope,” said Lachelle Yoder.
Mason Pauling, a rising junior at Fauquier High School, misses his friends and the loss of his steel pan drum ensemble season, the highlight of his year, but he has thrived with virtual cello lessons. “[Virtual lessons] kept him engaged and gave him something to work towards. Allegro gave us access to the music and Mason was able to continue growing even through the pandemic. Mason thrived with [his] virtual lessons and asked to continue with them. Mr. [Scott] Tester was amazing. I could hear Mason laughing through his lesson,” said his mother, Susan Pauling, member of the Fauquier School Board (Center District).
Yoder pointed out that there is more to the arts than lessons; performing is a critical piece. To keep students performing for an audience, Allegro hosted an online princess concert following the music competition. Allegro vocal students were invited to upload their rendition of a classic “princess song” to the Allegro Facebook page.
On June 1, the first day that Allegro welcomed students back, Dave and Wendy Shuma, co-founders of the Silver Tones Swing Band, hauled their equipment to Allegro’s performance room. Allegro had been donating its space to the Silver Tones for a month, so they could live-stream and pre-record performances by 10 of their usual 17 musicians. The music was then uploaded to the Silver Tones’ Facebook page for everyone to enjoy.
The Yoders said they felt that music in the community is so important that they welcomed the chance to donate their space.
“In this community, Allegro is family. We need music to be healthy. Together we are keeping the music and arts going,” said Dave Shuma. “[Allegro] is truly great,” he added.
Excell Dance merges with Allegro
In mid-April, Allegro announced its merger with Excell Dance Company, which transitioned Excell dance classes into a comprehensive dance program at Allegro. “We wouldn’t have chosen the timing if we had the choice, but it turned out to be good,” said Lachelle Yoder, who is now planning more involved virtual events incorporating dance, thanks to Excell instructors.
The addition of Excell’s extensive offerings has made Allegro a full performing arts center, the only one in the region. “We are stronger together; the bigger we become, the more we can offer our students and the community,” said Lachelle Yoder. “We don’t learn arts in a vacuum, and we don’t keep them there. We share the arts.”
Excell founder Kim Bridges now sits on the Allegro board and represents the dance programs and the families who participate in them.
Performances
Phase 2 of Gov. Ralph Northam’s orders began June 5; Phase 2 permits gatherings of up to 50 people. “This will allow us to resume our recitals at the school,” said Lachelle Yoder, “and host small performances for the community.”
The Summer on the Green concert series is ready to roll out beginning July 11, pending the governor’s orders and permit approval by the town. If approved, the concerts will be held on the Warren Green on Culpeper Street beginning July 11 and will feature a local band every Saturday for six weeks. Concessions and a beer garden complete the event.
The literal act of a community coming together to listen to live music gives attendees a common bond and a shared experience. The Warren Green lawn during Summer on the Concert Series is filled with people who may not know each other, but know they have that shared experience in common, explained Lachelle Yoder.
Even with larger gatherings permitted, the Yoders realize that remote learning is here to stay. With one guitar student, an Australian diplomat based in Egypt, remote learning has opened the world to Allegro classes.
Furthermore, “we have some teachers who are not comfortable returning to the school and some students with poor internet access, so we flipped the scenario,” said Yoder. “The teacher remains home, and the student comes to the school for their lesson, using our internet access.”
Lachelle Yoder senses change in the air. “In the era after the Great Depression and before World War II, musical theatre became more popular because of its ability to offer people an escape. We are beginning to see this today with music. Around the world, cities most impacted by the pandemic have turned to music and have shared it on virtual platforms.”
As residents continue to deal with the fallout of a global pandemic and now, civil unrest, the Yoders say they hope that people will turn to music and the arts to help them cope. “Our expertise lies in music and the arts. We are here to serve the community however we are able to help maintain health and wellbeing and offer everyone a way to cope with the trying events we find ourselves in,” said Lachelle Yoder.
Allegro is dedicated to delivering the arts to the community by cultivating musicians, dancers, actors and singers and bringing their talent to the stage through musicals, recitals and performances.
Watch Allegro’s social media (www.facebook.com/Allegrocsa) for a virtual performance of “This is Me” from the soundtrack of the Greatest Showman, scheduled to be released June 20.
Aimée O’Grady is a board member of Allegro Community School of the Arts.
