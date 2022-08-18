photo_ft_news_wizards walk-34_20210717.jpg

Spectators react as Carla Strong walks around the room with a barn owl named Aoife during Nikki Stamps’ presentation about owls at Warrenton Presbyterian Church at last year's Warrenton Wizard Walk.

 Times Staff Photo/Coy Ferrell
ft_news_wizards walk 14_072121.jpg

Lily Newton, Gringotts goblin at the 2021 Warrenton Wizard Walk.
ft_news_wizards walk 29_072121.jpg

This young wizard participated in the obstacle course part of wizarding games during the 2021 Warrenton Wizard Walk.

