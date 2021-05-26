Warrenton Town Limits will feature fireworks on July 2

The Town of Warrenton will again host Warrenton Town Limits, a local celebration of Independence Day. Like last year, the event will be a modified version, without entertainment, games and vendors. Scheduled for Friday, July 2, at about 9:30 p.m., fireworks will be the main attraction.
Town Councilman Sean Polster (at large) said that because of the uncertainty around COVID-19 restrictions, there wasn’t time to plan a major event, like in 2019. “We usually start planning in October, the year before the event. There just wasn’t time to pull it together for this year.”
Another barrier to a full-blown celebration is the cost. “It’s a big lift to fund it … Don Johns, tents and the fireworks… we didn’t have the time to fundraise.”
The 2021 fireworks are being sponsored by Puffenbarger Insurance and Fauquier Health. “I sent out a letter,” Polster said, “and Jennifer Puffenbarger was the first to reach out to me. ‘We’re in,’ she said. ‘What do you need?’
“And of course, the hospital was ready to contribute,” Polster said. The fireworks show will cost $8,000, but the project will be entirely funded by these “community partners.”
A 12 ½-minute fireworks display by Innovative pyrotechnics will be presented at the WARF for residents to enjoy. Athey Sports Complex will be closed beginning at dusk on July 1 until dawn on July 3, so visitors will not be able to watch fireworks from the fields. The WARF parking lot will be open to fireworks watchers and Polster said sports fields and parking lots at Fauquier High School, across the street from the WARF, will be another prime viewing spot.
The WARF parking area off Route 211 will be closed.
Polster said the town is still considering other activities for the day.
