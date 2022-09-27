Thirteen TEDxWarrenton speakers on Saturday shared their “ideas worth spreading” about “believing” – in human potential, in science, in making a difference and in community.
The talks, about 12 minutes each, were not motivational speeches or sales pitches. About 100 people — the limit set by the Warrenton event’s TEDx license — gathered at the Highland Center for the Arts to hear words intended to make them change the way they think about important subjects such as hope, marriage, serendipity, freedom, education, the environment and community involvement.
About half of the speakers were from the Warrenton area, and others came from across the country.
Here are details about some of the speakers and their talks:
Human potential
Christian Busch, a New York University professor and author of the book “The Serendipity Mindset,” spoke about turning life’s unexpected twists and turns into new opportunities. “We think we can map it all out and then real life happens, and somehow we have to make the best of the unexpected,” Busch said.
“So, the question really becomes how we’ll make the best of the unexpected and turn it into this beautiful, serendipitous outcome,” Busch said. Viagra, a drug now widely used to treat erectile dysfunction, originally was studied as a heart medication, Busch said. Researchers discovered its other use after they noticed that men in the study were inclined to keep the medicine. That was serendipity.
Often, serendipity requires other people’s help, but asking for help can be difficult because we all fear rejection, Busch said. “I always thought that would be the worst thing, the sting of rejection,” he said. “Worse is the feeling of regret” from failing to take advantage of serendipitous moments.
The workplace
Don Rheem, CEO of E3 Solutions in Oakton, Virginia, spoke about how to keep employees engaged after the “Great Resignation” spurred by the pandemic and the more recent trend of “quiet quitting,” in which employees do the bare minimum required to keep their jobs.
Millions of employees are trying to communicate to their employers that workplaces need to change, Rheem said. Their voices grow louder. “The pandemic showed employees just how much the workplace has been failing them,” he said. “They are demanding fair pay and benefits and relational leaders who care for them as people.”
One answer is to make people feel psychologically safe at work by providing consistent and predictable experiences, having meaningful relationships with employees, and ensuring employees feel valued, Rheem said. “The future of work will be defined more by how it feels than how it pays,” he said.
Employers who do those things are providing the emotional Velcro that will help their workers stick with the company, he said.
The neuroscience of interbrain synchrony also can help employees work more effectively as teams, Rheem said. Researchers recently found that directing people to tap in time to music together helps their brain activity become synchronized, which in turn boosts teamwork.
Health
Jeffrey Sapp, a cancer survivor from Warrenton, talked about his journey through a rare, aggressive form of cancer called plasma cell leukemia.
“Cancer does not have to be a death sentence, even if your doctor tells you so,” Sapp said.“I have been told on three separate occasions that I was going to die, and, yet, here I am today in all my glory,” he said.
His advice is never give up, remain optimistic, pray, have a caregiver who can be a cheerleader, listen to your body, and get educated about your illness. “A diagnosis does not define you,” he said. “I will continue to live the life I live of my own choosing.”
Schools
David Jeck, superintendent of Fauquier County Public Schools, spoke about the teacher shortage, which has crippled schools locally and across the nation. Fewer college graduates want to become teachers, and many teachers are considering leaving the profession.
While pay often is cited as a main reason for the teacher shortage, Jeck believes other issues are just as important. Among them: Lack of appreciation from administrators, too much work unrelated to classroom teaching, a general lack of support, too much testing and difficulties dealing with parents.
“I am going to tread lightly here because I work for parents,” Jeck said. But, he added, “The relationship has changed completely, and it is stressing out teachers.”
Jeck showed a picture of an extremely angry, red-faced man, presumably shouting at a school board meeting. “We have to courageously stand up against this, and we haven’t done it,” he said. “This is a way to support our teachers actively.”
In addition, Jeck talked about several hot-button issues that hurt teacher morale, including accusations around critical race theory, which he described as “the reddest of the red herrings” in education. “Teachers don’t have time to pee during the school day,” he said, let alone create subversive lesson plans involving critical race theory.
The tip line set up by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration that allows parents to bypass teachers and local administrators to complain about “divisive” teaching also hurts the very people who are trying to do their best for students, Jeck said. Local school divisions never hear about complaints, he said. The information, if there is any, isn’t getting back to schools.
What is a real problem in schools? Jeck asked. School shootings. Thoughts and prayers are wonderful, Jeck said, but “Faith without works is dead.” Action is needed to stop the murders of teachers and students in schools nationwide. “Someone will suggest we need to arm teachers,” he remarked. “No, we don’t. Teachers are trained to teach. They are not armed bodyguards.”
Incarceration
Louise Stowe-Johns, a proponent of social justice from Fauquier County, discussed the pitfalls of imprisoning a larger share of the population than any other country. The system destroys people, especially the poor.“Have you ever heard of a millionaire on Death Row?” she asked. “The rich get richer, and the poor get prison.”
In prison, people are treated in degrading ways that make it harder for them to re-join society when they are released. “We must stop calling them monsters, or evil or animals,” said Stowe-Johns. She had three ideas for reform:
Vote intelligently. If candidates say they are tough on crime, they often want longer sentences, which cost taxpayers more money and don’t help inmates re-enter society.
Support education and mental health treatment in prisons.
Get informed about what is happening in prisons and the criminal-justice system.
“There is good in every person ever born, as hard as it may be to find that good,” she said.
Environment
Virginia Conservationist Charlotte Lorick talked about plant blindness, which refers to people’s inability to notice the plants around them. When Lorick moved to a new home with a manicured lawn, she decided to see what would happen if she stopped mowing areas unneeded for walking paths or recreation.
Native plants are what happened, including native strawberries, blue-eyed grass and orchids that had never had a chance to shoot above the grass because of the lawn mower. “We’re not blind,” she said. “We just closed our eyes. We stopped looking.”
Reach Colleen LaMay at clamay@fauquier.com
