Warrenton’s Community Police Academy accepting applications

The Warrenton Police Department’s Community Police Academy is accepting applications for its brand new eight-week program through March 26.
Public Information Officer Chai Fuller explained that the program is designed to help residents learn about the police department. Topics to be covered include: The department’s administrative philosophy, internal policies and the guiding principles of law and ethical conduct governing police work. Classes will be a combination of lecture and interactive activities and will cover patrol operations, crime prevention, crime scene investigations, community engagement and more, said Fuller.
The academy will be held every Wednesday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Warrenton Police Department at 333 Carriage House Lane in the training room. Classes begin on Wednesday, May 12 and will end with a formal graduation ceremony on June 30.
Fuller said, “We ask participants to commit to attending all seven sessions and graduation (eighth week).”
She said that COVID-19 precautions will be taken to ensure everyone’s safety. Class size will be limited to 20 participants.
The program is offered free of charge. However, as a condition of participating in the Community Police Academy, each participant will be asked to volunteer with the Warrenton Police Department for a minimum of 10 hours per year after graduation.
Participants must be at least 21 years of age and a resident or business owner/manager in the Town of Warrenton. In addition, criminal history checks will be conducted on all applicants before they are accepted.
Once the academy class is full, the enrollment process will be closed. If vacancies occur, they will be filled in the order the applications were received.
Once the volunteer coordinator receives an application and it is approved, a confirmation letter with additional information will be sent to the email provided on the application no later than April 18.
Questions relating to the Warrenton Community Police Academy program can be directed to the volunteer coordinator in the Public Information and Community Engagement Office (bcompton@warrentonva.gov or 540-347-1107, ext. 227).
Fuller added that officers are looking forward to learning more about the concerns of residents while participants are learning about the police department.
The Community Police Academy is not an accredited certification course to become a sworn police officer.
