 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Warrenton Restaurant Week celebrates local eateries

  • Updated
  • 0
restaurant week
Noam Armonn

Warrenton Restaurant Week will be held Jan. 24 to 30 this year after being canceled several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. John McAuliff, the new Experience Old Town Warrenton board chairman, said that Restaurant Week is normally held twice a year — winter and summer — but “This is the first time in 18 months that we are doing it.”

Six restaurants are participating – offering in-person and to-go specials all week. To celebrate the new year, eateries are offering special meals for $20.22.

Two of the participating restaurants are outside Old Town Warrenton – Harry’s at Airlie, located at the Airlie Conference Center – and O’Brien’s Irish Pub on Broadview Avenue. Harry’s, for instance, is offering a three-course meal for $20.22. The first course includes salad or soup; entrée choices include pan-seared salmon, smoked bacon-wrapped meatloaf or butternut squash carbonara. For dessert, diners get to choose between sweet potato cheesecake or chocolate s’mores cake.

obrien dish

O’Brien’s Irish Pub will be offering a steak special during Restaurant Week in Warrenton.

One of the dinner specials at O’Brien’s Irish Pub – Chef Ed’s herb crusted chicken with asparagus and gouda mac and cheese – is $20.22, but the Restaurant Week menu also includes other lunch and dinner specials and dessert. 

cheesecake

Denim and Pearls will be serving up this decadent Oreo pie during Warrenton Restaurant Week.

Jen Robinson of Denim and Pearls on Main Street is coordinating Restaurant Week. She reported that Denim and Pearls’ roast chicken breast will be on offer for $20.22 during the week, as will the restaurant’s Thai chili basil shrimp skewer. Other lunch and dinner specials will be on the menu as well. 

Tags

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Fauquier community has proven resilient. The Fauquier Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Fauquier Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Fauquier Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..