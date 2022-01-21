Warrenton Restaurant Week celebrates local eateries

Warrenton Restaurant Week will be held Jan. 24 to 30 this year after being canceled several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. John McAuliff, the new Experience Old Town Warrenton board chairman, said that Restaurant Week is normally held twice a year — winter and summer — but “This is the first time in 18 months that we are doing it.”
Six restaurants are participating – offering in-person and to-go specials all week. To celebrate the new year, eateries are offering special meals for $20.22.
Two of the participating restaurants are outside Old Town Warrenton – Harry’s at Airlie, located at the Airlie Conference Center – and O’Brien’s Irish Pub on Broadview Avenue. Harry’s, for instance, is offering a three-course meal for $20.22. The first course includes salad or soup; entrée choices include pan-seared salmon, smoked bacon-wrapped meatloaf or butternut squash carbonara. For dessert, diners get to choose between sweet potato cheesecake or chocolate s’mores cake.
One of the dinner specials at O’Brien’s Irish Pub – Chef Ed’s herb crusted chicken with asparagus and gouda mac and cheese – is $20.22, but the Restaurant Week menu also includes other lunch and dinner specials and dessert.
Jen Robinson of Denim and Pearls on Main Street is coordinating Restaurant Week. She reported that Denim and Pearls’ roast chicken breast will be on offer for $20.22 during the week, as will the restaurant’s Thai chili basil shrimp skewer. Other lunch and dinner specials will be on the menu as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.