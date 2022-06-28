The annual Warrenton Pony Show celebrates its 103rd anniversary this week, running Wednesday, June 29 to Sunday, July 3. The event is held at the historic Warrenton Horse Show grounds on Shirley Avenue near Old Town Warrenton.
The show is the only rated competition organized and operated by a junior committee, something senior show officials call a unique part of the Warrenton tradition.
Junior co-presidents are Grace Simpson and Kellsey Stern, assisted by a six-member junior executive board and 20 junior committee members. Ten senior advisors help the young organizers; longtime show managers Tommy Lee and Diane Jones helm the management team.
Featured this year are a wide variety of hunter classes for ponies and horses, juniors and amateurs. The headliners are a pony “Medal” equitation class on Friday and the $2,500 Country Chevrolet Pony Hunter Derby Saturday.
Classes begin at 8 a.m. daily starting Wednesday. There’s a young rider horsemanship clinic, open to all, planned Wednesday. This year, the junior committee will judge a “most festive” contest for competitors who are urged to decorate their ponies with a patriotic theme during the 4th of July celebration event.
There is a silent auction hosted online, with bidding open through the weekend.
The pony show has donated more than $70,000 to the Fauquier SPCA and other local charities.
Admission is free.
A full prize list and archival photos are at warrentonhorseshow.com. Updated information, including daily show highlights all week, are on the WPS Facebook page.
Twilight Jumpers on schedule Friday night in The Plains
The first of four Twilight Jumper shows is slated this Friday, July 1 at Great Meadow in The Plains. Two classes, including the featured 1.3-meter $5,000 jumper classic, begin at 7 p.m., with competition “under the lights” in the polo arena into the night.
Railside box seats and tailgate spaces are available, and general admission is $30 per car.
Other Twilight Jumper shows are scheduled July 22, Aug. 5 and Sept. 9.
Find more details by calling or text (843) 817-3647 or at greatmeadow.org. and on the Twilight Jumpers Facebook page.
