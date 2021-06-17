Warrenton Middle staff encourages summer reading

It may be summer break, but learning should not have to stop. Teachers and staff at Warrenton Middle School produced a music video encouraging students to continue reading throughout the summer. The song “Summer Reading” was based on “Summer Nights” from the iconic ‘70s movie, Grease. Learners of all ages are invited to view the video at https://youtu.be/ySeYpVpZrYg.
All FCPS libraries will offer summer hours and services. Families should check with individual schools for hours of operation. The Fauquier Public Library also welcomes readers of all ages. Community members should visit their website at https://fauquierlibrary.org/ for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.