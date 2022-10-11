“Regardless of when you become a mother, or how often, every mother needs a sense of community to ask questions and to help understand her new role,” said Hannah Quarterman, founder of the Warrenton chapter of No Excuse Mom and mother of 2-year-old Nolan.
Quarterman attended several meetings of No Excuse Mom in Culpeper before being encouraged to start a Warrenton chapter. The need for the group was evident when 100 mothers joined within the first 24 hours of publishing the Facebook group.
“Eligibility for membership of No Excuse Mom is simply being a mom,” said Quarterman.
Founder of the global nonprofit, Maria Kang, said, “Our members are any kind of mom, grandma, dog mom, auntie, the biggest thing is that they are all female. We encourage men/husbands to participate through activities.”
The Warrenton chapter holds meetings throughout the week: Motivational Monday Meetup on Monday and Walk and talk on Friday. There is also sometimes a walk and play or play date on Tuesday or Thursday. Meeting locations vary throughout the county and include the WARF, Rady Park and the Greenway.
One mild, sunny fall day in late September, 17 moms met at Rady Park for a Thursday Walk and Play. They brought with them more than 20 children, ranging in age from newborns only a few weeks old, to toddlers and preschoolers.
The mothers themselves varied in age too. Forty-one-year-old Amy Rubio said she has “two in college and two in diapers and one in between” and laughed about how different it was being a mom in her 40s as compared to her 20s. “I worked as a registered nurse until COVID, when my fourth child was born. I was able to extend my maternity leave until my fifth child was born. This group helps me get out and socialize,” she said.
Danielle Cassella is expecting her family’s third child on Christmas Day. She carried her 18-month-old daughter, Mary Lucia -- wearing a homemade crocheted bonnet -- on her hip while she chatted with other mothers. Meanwhile, her 2 ½-year-old son, Matthias, ran around the playground with other children. “We own a landscaping company, and I help my husband with the business,” she said. During her limited free time, she crochets.
Alexa Pelczar has four children, aged 4 and younger. Her oldest daughter and twin daughters are in preschool a few hours each week, leaving her with a couple of precious hours with only her 9-month-old son, William.
With colder weather approaching, Quarterman will be looking for indoor venues to meet. “We have a few moms who have opened up their homes to playdates, and we are looking into area churches to lend us their space throughout the winter,” said Quarterman.
Quarterman took on managing the all-volunteer group with an already full plate. She has her 2-year-old son, is a stepmom to a 9-year-old daughter, nannies four days each week for a 1-year-old and works at Trader Joe’s twice a week in Fairfax. She said she started the group because she saw the need.
Fellow mom Meagen Geller helps her manage the group. “I reached out to Hannah through an app called Peanut, which is Tinder for moms. We hit it off right away,” said Geller. “Meagen is my right arm and has encouraged me all along to get this group organized,” said Quarterman.
The group tries to offer a variety of meetups, from workouts to gentle walks to purely social get-togethers.
“Through social media, moms expressed the need for more community -- and Hannah keeps a phenomenal and positive presence in our groups to encourage others and make sure they always feel included,” said Geller.
Quarterman added, “It’s not easy being a new mother, and it’s too easy to sacrifice yourself to the role. No Excuse Mom helps mothers take care of themselves through socializing and fitness.”
The group’s Facebook page is at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/noexcusemomwarrentonva/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.