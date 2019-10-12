Visitors will be able to enjoy an hour of ghostly tales as the Fauquier Historical Society’s costumed guides lead a tour of Old Town Warrenton Oct. 18, 19, 25 and 26. Tickets are $15 for adults/children over 12, and $5 for children age 6-12. Children 5 and under are free.
Tours are begin every half hour between 6 and 9 p.m.; spaces are limited and sell out quickly. Due to limited tour sizes all tickets are non-refundable and occur rain or shine.
The 6 and 6:30 p.m. tours are specially designed for families with younger children.
Tours start at 10 Ashby St., in Warrenton. For more information, contact 540-347-5525 or info@fauquierhistory.org
Special wristbands will be given out to unlock discounts at local Old Town shops and restaurants, some of which will be open late. Wristbands can be picked up only on the evening of the scheduled tour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.