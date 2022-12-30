The Warrenton Garden Club will host a free event from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8 to educate landowners about promoting native flora and fauna through “sustainable land use.” The event will take place at Laurel Ridge Community College’s Hazel Hall, located just outside Warrenton.
Amy E. M. Johnson, the program director for Smithsonian’s Virginia Working Landscapes program, will be the keynote speaker and discuss efforts to promote native bird habitat. Johnson is based at the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute in Front Royal and holds a doctorate in conservation science and a master’s degree in environmental science and policy.
A panel of local experts will follow Johnson, including October Greenfield, wildlife habitat restoration coordinator for Piedmont Environmental Council; Bert Harris, the executive director of the Clifton Institute; Charlotte Lorick, naturalist and biodiversity management team coordinator for Oak Springs Garden Foundation; and Gary Rzepecki, director of Fauquier County Parks and Recreation.
Those interested in attending should email wgcforumJan8@gmail.com to RSVP. Attendance is limited to 150 people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.