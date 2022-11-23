The Town of Warrenton’s annual Christmas parade on Main Street will be held 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. Premiere Hospitality in Marshall will produce the event.
The parade will proceed on the same route along Main Street as it has in the past.
Hero’s Bridge, a local nonprofit that provides services for military veterans, has been chosen by Premiere Hospitality to be this year’s parade benefactor.
The parade has kicked off the holiday season in Warrenton for many years, and it typically features more than 80 local businesses and nonprofit organizations with floats, decorated vehicles, pets and marchers. As in years past, the parade will feature the season's first glimpse of Santa Claus. Fireworks will not be part of the celebration this year.
A portion of the parade proceeds will support six distinct programs that Hero’s Bridge operates to improve the quality of life for aging veterans in Fauquier, Culpeper, Rappahannock, Madison and Orange counties.
Marshall
The Marshall Christmas Parade will be held on Main Street in Marshall on Saturday, Dec. 3. Line up will be at 10 a.m., and the parade will start at 11 a.m. Organizer Brenda Payne said that she has received about 35 to 40 entries; anyone still wishing to be a part of the parade can email marshallchristmasparade@gmail.com or call 540-270-1795.
The Marshall Fire Department will host Breakfast with Santa from 8 to 10 a.m.; adults are charged $10 each, but children pay less. Anyone who brings a toy for the department’s Toys for Tots effort can have breakfast at half price.
Marshall Moving Forward will host a Marshall Holiday Market from 9 to 12 on Dec. 3 as well. Potential vendors interested in participating may visit https://marshallvirginia.com/farmers-market/.
Remington
The Remington Christmas Parade will take place at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at 200 E. Marshall St. In Remington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.