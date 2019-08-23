Warrenton Chorale members invite all interested adult singers to join them as the community choral group kicks off its 66th season. The Chorale is getting ready to start preparing for its popular Christmas in Music concert. The group is open to all interested singers; anyone high school age or older is welcome. There is no audition required.
Members share a love of singing. They must also be willing to set aside 12 Tuesday evenings for rehearsals and one weekend for performances. The ability to read music is a plus but not required.
The Chorale’s handbell ensemble — BRAVA (Bronze Ringing Artists of Virginia) — seeks new members as well. BRAVA ringers must be able to read music.
Advance registration is now in progress. Chorale membership is $45 for singers and $20 for ringers. Interested singers/ringers may obtain registration materials by emailing registrar@warrentonchorale.orgor by visiting the Chorale website at www.warrentonchorale.org. The regular registration deadline is Aug. 31. Advance registration is preferred, but potential new members may attend the first rehearsal and choose to register at that time without paying a late registration fee.
Chorale rehearsals begin on Tuesday, Sept. 10 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Heritage Presbyterian Church, 7850 Millfield Drive, Warrenton.
The Warrenton Chorale will be led by recently appointed Artistic Director Mary DeMarco Roland, a choral music teacher and conductor with more than 30 years’ experience. Roland first led the Chorale during its successful spring 2019 concert “Of Thee We Sing” at The Barn at Lord Fairfax Community College.
She has chosen a fresh selection of a dozen pieces of music for the holiday season, including arrangements of well-known Christmas hymns and favorite secular tunes.
BRAVA’s conductor Bob Schoenike is in his 17th year with the group, which will perform three numbers as part of the holiday program.
The Warrenton Chorale is a community, non-profit organization established in 1953. The Chorale was first started by local choir members from area churches and has grown to more than 75 members. For more information, visit the Chorale website or email info@warrentonchorale.org.
