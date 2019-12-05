While turning 65 means retirement for most, that certainly can’t be said of the Warrenton Chorale. The venerable community choral ensemble has a new lease on life with a newly installed artistic director and fresh music for its 66th Christmas concert.
Artistic Director Mary DeMarco Roland follows up her well-received spring debut with a program of new music — a mix of Christmas classics and contemporary pieces — for the group of 72 singers. Roland developed the concert theme of “Christmas is Coming” with the spirit of the season in mind. Acknowledging the Chorale’s long-standing part in ushering in the holiday season for the Warrenton community, Roland wanted to focus on the excitement people — especially children — feel about the approach of Christmas.
This year’s concert includes arrangements of “Mary Did You Know” and “Go Tell it on the Mountain,” as well as lighthearted takes on “Fum Fum Fum” and “The Nutcracker” and the sweetly reflective “Somewhere in my Memory” from the film “Home Alone.”
“I love to pull on the heartstrings with classics … or sentimental songs. Both types … bring us to places in our heart, rekindling moments from Christmases past,” said Roland.
The P.B. Smith Elementary School Honor Choir will join the Chorale for the second year in a row — part of an ongoing effort by the Chorale’s board of directors to partner with school groups to showcase talented local youth. The children will perform three numbers and will join in with the Chorale for one big group piece entitled appropriately, “Christmas is Coming.”
Roland, a veteran chorus teacher from Fairfax County with more than 30 years’ experience, is the fifth artistic director of the Warrenton Chorale. She has a bachelor’s degree in education and music from Loyola Marymount University and a master’s degree in music from George Mason University.
“The chorale doesn’t need anything from me that they don’t already have. They have spirit, joy and community! I bring to them … a renewed energy and a fresh ear. I want to push them to the next level of enthusiasm and musicality!” Roland said of her contribution to the group.
“[We enjoy working each fall on] producing a gift of beautiful music for our community that will be uplifting and set the tone for an unforgettable holiday season for all,” added board of directors chair Carroll Foley.
Performances will be Thursday, Dec. 5, and Friday, Dec. 6, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 7, at 3 p.m. at the Warrenton United Methodist Church. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students in grades K to 12. They can be purchased at the door or in advance at one of several participating vendors: Déjà Brew, Great Harvest Bread Company, g. whillikers Toys & Books, Oak View Bank (Warrenton), New Baltimore Animal Hospital, and Warrenton Jewelers.
For more information, visit the Chorale website at www.warrentonchorale.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.