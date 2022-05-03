The town of Warrenton celebrated Arbor Day on April 29 by planting two ginkgo trees and a pollinators garden alongside the 5th Street dog park. The town’s department of public works handled the two trees, while they got a hand from St. James’ Episcopal Church kindergartners on the pollinators garden.
More help was provided by Easton Blandford, Mayor for a Day. Easton was shown the ropes by Warrenton Mayor Carter Nevill. The pair visited the WARF and the Warrenton Police Department to confer with Chief Michael Kochis, Easton took a ride in a public works truck and continued his day back at town hall.
He won the chance to lead the town for a day through a fundraising auction at Brumfield Elementary, where he is a student. Encouraged by the experience, Easton said that politics may be in his future.
