arbor day 5

Mayor for a day Easton Blandford and his mentor, Mayor Carter Nevill, stand with fellow gardeners from St. James’ Episcopal Church, Henry Sinclair, Betsy Ashhwell, Madison Berecz, William Colville, Cooper Hemming and Steven Miller.

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Robin Earl

The town of Warrenton celebrated Arbor Day on April 29 by planting two ginkgo trees and a pollinators garden alongside the 5th Street dog park. The town’s department of public works handled the two trees, while they got a hand from St. James’ Episcopal Church kindergartners on the pollinators garden.

arbor day 10

St. James' dindergarteners Cooper Hemming, William Colville and Maggie Campet work to plant pollinator plants on Arbor Day in Warrenton.

More help was provided by Easton Blandford, Mayor for a Day. Easton was shown the ropes by Warrenton Mayor Carter Nevill. The pair visited the WARF and the Warrenton Police Department to confer with Chief Michael Kochis, Easton took a ride in a public works truck and continued his day back at town hall.

He won the chance to lead the town for a day through a fundraising auction at Brumfield Elementary, where he is a student. Encouraged by the experience, Easton said that politics may be in his future.

