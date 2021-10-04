Warrenton Branch Greenway extended by nearly a mile

A construction project to extend the Warrenton Branch Greenway by almost a mile was completed late last month. The popular multi-use trail is now 2.2 miles long, extending from Old Town Warrenton to the Fauquier Education Farm — also known as the Stafford Experimental Farm — on Meetze Road.
The Greenway features a paved trail that runs along a former railroad branch that once connected Warrenton to the main line at Calverton. The right-of-way was purchased by the county in the early 1990s using money from a federal grant that also funded the construction of the trail’s original section.
Outdoor exercise equipment, benches and signs telling the story of the former railroad have been added in the years since its construction. The trail is also ADA-accessible.
The Greenway is now one of the most-used assets operated by the Fauquier County Department of Parks and Recreation. At a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday morning, Donald Johnson, the chairman of the county parks and recreation board, called it “the cornerstone of the Fauquier County’s trail system.”
The new section of the Greenway connects to the Stafford Trail, a 1.1-mile unpaved nature trail on the large county-owned parcel adjacent to Lord Fairfax Community College. The county parks department plans eventually to connect the Greenway to the community college.
