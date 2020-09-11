WARF competition pool closed Saturday for swim clinics
The WARF competition pool will be closed all day, Saturday, Sept. 12, for Fitter Faster – an instructional swim clinics -- according to a WARF announcement.
The WARF fitness room will remain open normal hours and the leisure pool will remain open for normal hours for water walking.
Also at the WARF, students who compete with Occoquan Swimming and the Nation’s Capital Swim Club, as part of the USA Swimming League, will resume practices Sept. 14, after not practicing since March because of the pandemic
US teams will not be entering through the upstairs lobby. They will enter from the aquatics level outside. They will all will have their temperatures taken and symptom questions will be asked before they proceed to their scheduled practices. There will be 4 to 5 swimmers per lane, distanced 10 feet apart.
Students will not be using the men and women locker rooms. In the event a swimmer needs to use the restroom, they will be escorted by their coaches, wearing a mask, to the family changing locker rooms.
Team Z to celebrate the life of Zack Howard at 5th annual Run for Your Life 5K
Twenty-four-year-old Zack Howard lost his battle with addiction on March 6, 2016. Six months later, in September 2016, his mother Natalie, formed Team Z to run the CAYA Run for Your Life 5K. The team has participated in every CAYA 5K since that first event. “We started out with six participants: me, Zack's dad, Zack's former girlfriend, Zack's best friend, and two other friends,” said his mother, Natalie.
At the 2019 event, the team had 31 participants. The two youngest team members were each less than a year old and the oldest team member was Zack’s great-grandmother, Nanny who was 91 at the time and walked the entire 3.1-mile course.
“I cannot quite explain how much it warms my heart each year to have so many people join us in memory and honor of Zack. Their love for Zack continues on and amazes me. He was such a force in all of our lives,” said Natalie.
The 5th annual CAYA Run for Your Life 5K will be held on Sept. 19, from 9 to 1 p.m., at Verdun Adventure Bound, 17044 Adventure Bound Trail, Rixeyville. Registration is $35 and race proceeds will assist CAYA in supporting prevention programs and reduce the stigma of addiction in the community.
For more information or to register, visit https://www.cayacoalition.org/run-for-your-life-5k.
Technical education textbooks available for review
Teachers, administrators, parents, and other interested stakeholders are invited to review Fauquier County middle school Technology Education textbooks/instructional resources for adoption.
Anyone interested may make an appointment with the Library and Media Services Office (formerly the Teacher Resource Center) by calling 540-422-7112 or emailing Kim Ritter at kritter@fcps1.org.
The Library and Media Services Office is in Central Complex Building A at 430 E. Shirley Ave. and is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15, Wednesday, Sept. 16, and Thursday, Sept. 17.
If you have questions about the Technical Education resources, contact Debbie Embrey at dembrey@fcps1.org.
Fauquier Education Farm announces Fall Farm Festival Fundraiser
Fauquier Education Farm has announced plans for a safe and family-friendly fundraiser at the picturesque Fauquier Education Farm. Tickets go on sale soon.
Each year the proceeds from this fundraising event help the Fauquier Education Farm provide fresh fruit and vegetables to the food programs that feed our neighbors in need. The event also funds agricultural educational opportunities for our volunteer community whose efforts help with farm operations.
Education Farm Executive Director Jim Hankins recalled his thoughts when the COVID shutdown hit: “There wasn’t any thought of shutting down the Fauquier Education Farm, so much of what we do fits squarely into that term, ‘essential service.’ In fact, the Farm’s mission became more important.”
Due to COVID restrictions, this event’s fundraiser will be held outdoors. The outdoor venue easily allows for social distancing so that ticket holders can safely enjoy exploring the farm property to visit farm animals, see farm equipment up close, discover how honey makes it from hive to table, pick a pumpkin decorating kit to decorate and take home, and more. After the farm experience, locally produced food will be provided for guests while they enjoy live music and the beautiful farmscape.
“Our donations to area food banks have made a very important difference in the lives of thousands of families and individuals across our region. Having an abundance of fresh, high quality produce available for those in need has an undeniable positive effect on the health and wellbeing of these families,” said Hankins.
Sponsorship opportunities are available; email Fundraising Committee Lead Natalie Ortiz at fauquieredfarmfundraising@gmail.com for more information.
The event will be held Saturday, Oct. 10, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $100 for a family of four; $75 for a pair; $40 for adults, and $15 for children ages 4 to 17. Children age 3 and under attend for free.
Ticket sales will be via Eventbrite.
Ignite Fauquier offers business assistance program
The Mason Enterprise Center, continuing its effort to “Re-Ignite Fauquier,” has announced a new program to assist local businesses. The Business and Professional Services Peer Group, formed in response to the COVID-19 crisis, will begin to offer assistance programs for local small businesses.
Renee Younes, director of the Mason Enterprise Center, said, "The purpose of this group is to provide assistance to those members of the local business community that are facing challenges related to COVID-19. The peer group will provide free initial subject matter related consultation to assist an organization through these difficult times."
For more information, call Renee at 540-216-7100, email ryounes@gmu.edu or visit
National Museum of the Marine Corps reopens
The National Museum of the Marine Corps reopened to the public on Sept. 8, after closing temporarily in March due to COVID-19.
“With enhanced health and safety protocols in place, the museum is excited to welcome visitors back,” a museum news release said. “The museum’s cleaning staff has been hard at work to ensure all areas are clean and disinfected, paying particular attention to frequently touched surfaces such as elevator buttons, door handles and railings. Visitors will see the cleaning crew at work throughout the museum, along with newly implemented health and safety protocols.”
Face coverings are required for all visitors over age 6 and are “highly recommended” for children ages 2 to 6, the news release said. All staff and volunteers will also be wearing face coverings while helping to interpret exhibits and ensure proper social distancing, the news release said.
“If a gallery or exhibit area is crowded, visitors are encouraged to return to that area when it’s less crowded,” the news release said. “To ensure the safety of our visitors, volunteers, and staff, the Museum will limit capacity. Once the safe capacity is reached, visitors will need to wait until others exit. While waiting, visitors may enjoy a walk through the Semper Fidelis Memorial Park with its monuments which honor Marine Corps organizations and those who served in them.”
Hand sanitation stations are positioned throughout the museum and visitors are encouraged to use them often. The restrooms are cleaned regularly throughout the day, ensuring that soap dispensers are always filled and high touch areas are disinfected. Water fountains are turned off but visitors may bring in an unopened, clear 20-ounce water bottle. No food is allowed in the museum.
Some areas of the Museum are temporarily closed including interactive exhibit, which have been temporarily disabled, and the Children’s Gallery and other play areas.
For more information about the museum’s reopening protocols, visit www.usmcmuseum.com/covid-19.
The National Museum of the Marine Corps, is at 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway in Triangle, and is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except Dec. 25. Admission and parking are free. For more information, call 703-784-6107 or visit www.usmcmuseum.com.
