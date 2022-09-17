Ashley Harper, Head of School at Wakefield, unveiled a portrait of Lt. Gen. John Fairfield, United States Air Force, Ret., as the middle and upper school building were named in his honor.
The announcement, which coincided with the launch of Wakefield School’s year-long celebration of its 50th anniversary, came at the first all-school assembly of the 2022-23 school year and was part of a surprise celebration for the general. He was invited as the assembly’s keynote speaker, but he didn’t know that he and his wife, Donna, were also the event’s honorees.
When Harper asked all students, faculty, staff and parents who “had the privilege of being read to, championed, mentored, or encouraged by General or Mrs. Fairfield” to stand up, everyone rose to their feet.
Fairfield served in the U.S. Air Force for 34 years, logging more than 4,000 flight hours and 180 combat missions during the Vietnam War. He held command positions in the Strategic Air Command and at the Pentagon, at times commanding more than 85,000 personnel worldwide.
In addition to his 18 years as a trustee and trustee emeritus of Wakefield’s board of directors, and his role with his wife as grandparents of a Wakefield alumna, Fairfield chaperoned more than 15 senior beach weeks, joined countless senior kayak trips, co-taught a leadership class by Dean of Faculty Amrit Daryanani, read weekly to the junior kindergarten classes—including virtually during the pandemic—and served thousands of hours helping on campus, Harper said.
“The servant leadership demonstrated by John and Donna Fairfield goes farther than one can begin to describe,” Harper said.
