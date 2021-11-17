Volunteers plant 800 trees at Sky Meadows Park

Between 60 and 100 community volunteers joined the Piedmont Environmental Council, Friends of the Rappahannock and the Goose Creek Association to plant 800 native trees at Sky Meadows State Park Oct. 29 and 30.
Partner organizations included John Marshall Soil & Water Conservation District, We Plant Trees, The Clifton Institute, Trout Unlimited - Rapidan chapter, Reese Conservation Consulting LLC and First Earth 2030; their members volunteered to help as well.
Several Girl Scout troops worked in the rain on Friday, Oct. 29; a group called Kids Give Back and students from Foxcroft School and the Blue Ridge School planted trees the next day.
A press release from PEC explained that the project is the result of a $263,800 grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation to the PEC to enhance clean water and habitat in the upper Rappahannock and Potomac watersheds. The project will support Chesapeake Bay restoration.
The release said that this planting, specifically, will replant 3.4 acres that contain a headwaters stream of the Goose Creek watershed, a 386-mile area within Loudoun and Fauquier counties that supplies drinking water for northern Fauquier, western Loudoun, Fairfax and parts of Leesburg.
The press release said, “Goose Creek has been designated a Virginia Scenic River, and yet its mainstem and six tributaries are listed as impaired for exceeding the state's water quality standards for fecal coliform bacteria. This planting will help filter pollution before it reaches the headwaters stream.”
Maggi Blomstrom, a land conservation staffer with PEC, said that the tiny trees were being planted in a 12-foot by 12-foot grid pattern. The trees are protected by 3-foot-tall hard plastic tubes secured with stakes. The tubes – which allow UV light to penetrate -- protect the fledgling trees from deer and will be removed once the trees poke their branches out of the tops – in about two years. Mesh placed at the top of the tubes keeps birds from dropping down into the tubes but allow the trees to grow up through it.
The trees are sycamore, willow oak pin oak and other native species, said Blomstrom.
She pointed up the hill from the area where volunteers were working and said water that flows from the hills in Sky Meadows Park moves through the area being planted and directly down into Goose Creek. She said that the effort will benefit tens of thousands of people downstream who get their water from the Goose Creek watershed.
