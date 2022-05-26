On the first Sunday morning of May, 25 people – including several Fauquier residents -- arrived at Sky Meadows State Park in Upperville heavily armed with clippers, loppers, saws and other sharp gardening tools. Led by Virginia Master Naturalists, the group was determined to “Free the Trees.”
Virginia Master Naturalists are volunteer educators, citizen scientists and stewards who help Virginia conserve and manage natural resources and public lands. Seven hailed from the Loudoun County chapter based at the Banshee Reeks Nature Preserve, and four represented the Shenandoah chapter located at the Blandy Experimental Farm and State Arboretum in Boyce. The Shenandoah volunteers play an active role at Sky Meadows, developing the Sensory Explorers’ Trail and the Children’s Discovery Area as part of their 76-acre Outdoor Laboratory.
The group hiked more than a mile together on the Rolling Meadows trail, making a stream crossing on slippery stones. A large owl darted out of a field and flapped into the trees with freshly caught prey. Volunteers strolled in groups along the winding grassy path, passing native spring ephemeral plants like bright yellow Golden Ragwort and wide-leaved May Apples.
The volunteers, ranging from 8 to 80 years old, gathered around a large old oak with heavy spreading branches and a captivating view of the valley. The tree’s understory was dotted with bright orange tape indicating which vines to cut loose, with a few white ribbons indicating trees and vines to save. A table was crammed with books about trees and provisions for the day -- gallons of water, snacks and a first aid kit.
Ecologist Michael Gaige, who teaches a course called "Ancient, Venerable, and Large Old Trees" at the Oak Spring Garden Foundation in Upperville, said large old trees provide homes for innumerable birds, insects and mammals. "Everything is attracted to these trees. They're essentially like the town square. I can't emphasize enough how valuable they are."
Event co-lead Tanya Finch, with the Banshee Reeks VMN chapter, showed volunteers examples of the three non-native invasive vines they would tackle: woody oriental bittersweet, which weighs heavily on tree branches; Japanese honeysuckle, whose tightly winding tendrils can leave grooves in tree bark; and notoriously thorny Multiflora Rose. Native poison ivy vines, which irritate humans but not harmful to trees, were left alone.
Paul Guay, a member of the Shenandoah VMN who recently won a state award for 1,000 hours of volunteering, brought a tape measure to calculate the circumference of the oak (54” in diameter, indicating an estimate aged of 216 years). He identified it as a Scarlet Oak, Quercus Coccinea. Young volunteer Alexa Burrows helped hold the tape in place.
John Roddy, CEO of construction company William A. Hazel, Inc. (and husband of Park Ranger Kathryn Roddy), clipped Japanese Honeysuckle. Laura Schliesske, an employee of Sky Meadows State Park, waded into the vines with shears, and her husband and young daughter helped carry cut vines to the growing pile.
Volunteers applied Picaridin to prevent tick bites. Some used alcohol and Band-Aids to soothe skin scratched by thorns or irritated by poison ivy. Others took a break to try baguettes slathered with butter and jam from Clifton baker Tina Jordan of Broëd & Co.
An event organizer gave out raffle gifts from the Sky Meadows gift shop, such as Doug Tallamy's book, “Bringing Nature Home,” a Virginia State Parks walking stick and a youth sized T-shirt adorned with a bear. By noon, a shoulder-high pile of vines had formed. Hearing claps of thunder, Ranger Roddy announced it was time to clear the mountain.
“These trees are a great treasure that provide a glimpse into the story of the park’s pastoral landscape” said Kevin Bowman, Sky Meadows State Park manager. “We’re glad to work in partnership with the Virginia Master Naturalists to protect this large old tree on the Rolling Meadows trail by removing the invasive vines encircling it.”
“The Virginia Master Naturalist program has a strong partnership with Virginia State Parks, and VMN volunteers do a tremendous amount of service on urban and community forestry,” said Michelle Prysby, VMN program director in a prepared statement. It’s terrific to see those two aspects coming together in this project to raise awareness of the importance of large, old trees.”
People interested in volunteering at Sky Meadows State Park may contact Ranger Kathryn Roddy at kathryn.roddy@dcr.virginia.gov.
Elizabeth Ransom is a Virginia Master Naturalist.
