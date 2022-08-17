The Virginia State Ballet has opened a Warrenton office to offer ballet training to local students. The school will offer the Vaganova ballet technique, developed by Russian ballerina Agrippina Vaganova. Virginia State Ballet owner Ariana Myers said, “I was trained in the Vaganova technique, which trains the whole body by gradually introducing ballet principles that build technique and will be used throughout a dancer’s career. Like a personal trainer, I help students isolate and work each muscle, so they can perform the dance moves correctly.”
At 16, Myers left her parent’s home in Winchester to attend the Kirov Academy of Ballet in Washington, D.C., where she studied under Russian Ballet dancer Elena Tenchikova and graduated with honors. Tenchikova had only recently retired from dancing and had trained at the Vaganova Academy in St. Petersburg, Russia, danced with the Mariinsky Ballet and finished her career as the principal dancer with the Stuttgart Ballet in Germany before arriving in the United States.
“We were in awe of her,” said Myers, whose teaching style is modeled after that of her teacher.
At Kirov, Myers followed an academic program in the morning and danced for four and a half hours every afternoon. During her senior year, she suffered a career-ending injury. “It was devastating. I trained my whole life to dance only to find out that my body wouldn’t cooperate.”
It was Tenchikova who encouraged her to become a teacher. “I spent time in her classroom learning the combinations and choreography and taking notes on her corrections,” said Myers. “[My teacher] helped me to understand that I possessed the qualities required to raise strong, talented dancers,” she added.
Myers has been teaching for the past decade. After earning her dancing certification, she taught in Arlington, Winchester and San Angelo, TX, and was the assistant director of a pre-professional ballet school in Detroit and Ann Arbor, Michigan. This experience prepared her for opening her own school, she said.
Myers chose Warrenton for her school because she wanted to offer the Vaganova technique where it wasn’t readily available. “After recovering from my injury and accepting that I would never dance professionally, I dedicated my career to offering ballet classes that could compete against those in big cities at a more affordable price,” she said.
“It was hard for me to leave home when I was 16. I missed my family, and it was a big sacrifice for them since the tuition and board were similar to a college tuition. I didn’t want dancers to think that they had to leave home at age 14, or they would never make it as a dancer. Or for families to have to make such financial sacrifices.”
The Virginia State Ballet offers an academy for students 4 to 18. There is no audition requirement for this program.
Pre-professional morning programs are scheduled for students ages 14 to 22. Students are invited into this program by audition-only and are required to take a minimum of 20 hours of classes each week.
