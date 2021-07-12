Virginia Care Specialists will expand practice at Warrenton cancer center in September

Beginning Sept. 1, Fauquier residents will again be able to seek oncology care in Warrenton. Virginia Cancer Specialists, an independent group of physicians that provides medical oncology and hematology services, has leased space in the Fauquier Health Cancer Center. Four physicians will rotate through the offices on the corner of Carriage House Road and Shirley Avenue, seeing patients and supervising care at the center’s infusion center.
In May, when Fauquier Health’s only oncology physician, Dr. Raj Manchandani left, Fauquier Health sent a letter to patients explaining that patients could choose to seek care from VCS, which also has an office on Lake Manassas Drive in Gainesville, or from other providers.
Fauquier Health officials announced at the time that they anticipated that VCS could begin offering cancer services at the Shirley Avenue site in July, but plans had not been finalized.
VCS medical oncologist Dr. Robert Marsh explained that VCS is an independent organization and does not currently have a partnership with Fauquier Health; it is leasing space in the Warrenton building. He said their team will begin working with the equipment that is already in place but there are plans to add laboratory capability. The physicians, infusion center staff and support staff who will be working there are all employees of VCS.
In addition to Marsh, other oncology physicians who will see patients in Fauquier include Dr. Jey Maran, Dr. Tejas Suresh and Dr. Mitul Gandhi. Drs. Marsh and Suresh are generalists, with expertise in all types of cancer. Dr. Maran is a generalist with a special interest in breast cancer and Dr. Ghandi is a specialist in lymphoma and leukemia.
Marsh, who has been practicing for 31 years, said, “I don’t brag enough about our physicians. They are all well-trained and excellent, highly credentialed and expert. I would entrust my own family to their care.”
He said that the VCS physicians form a collaborative team that meets frequently to discuss cases, benefitting from their shared experience. “We need that interaction to stay abreast of all the latest in cancer care. It’s easier to fail when you are on your own.”
Maran said, ““We are privileged to serve our Fauquier neighbors with medical oncologists that specialize in all areas of cancer care -- breast, lung, gastrointestinal, genitourinary, leukemia and lymphoma, to name a few. Dr. Marsh, Dr. Gandhi, Dr. Suresh and myself are looking forward to partnering with our new patients to ensure the best possible outcomes, while exceeding expectations for them, their families and caregivers.”
Marsh added that patients will have one attending physician that they will see when they come for appointments. “With their physician, patients will make their care plan or alter their plan, together. It will be one physician you will be working with. Patients prefer it, and it’s what we prefer as well.”
Marsh said that many oncology surgeries will continue to be performed by community-based general surgeons, at Fauquier Hospital.
Support staff
Marsh said that VCS will staff the infusion center located at the Cancer Center, which will serve oncology patients. Fauquier Hospital will maintain its own infusion center at the hospital, serving patients who need transfusions and other, non-cancer-related infusion services.
VCS’s support staff will be able to help patients understand their treatment plan, make appointments, answer questions and help with insurance issues. Social workers, who are experts in community resources, will help steer patients to support groups and other assistance available nearby.
Marsh said that two nurses maintain an advice line for clinical concerns between visits. “That’s the number you call when you need an answer that day.”
He said his team is able to avoid emergency room visits by being available to troubleshoot problems whenever possible. “That means that if you need to see a doctor the next day, that’s what we do.”
Palliative care physicians are also part of the VCS network. Marsh said, “We have specially trained physicians who work with patients who have chronic pain. Many of those appointments are virtual, and patients have responded to those very well."
Clinical trials
Another option that will be available to cancer patients come Sept. 1 is participation in clinical trials. Marsh said, “We are part of a robust clinical trials network. Many of our trials are with the U.S. Oncology National Consortium.”
The program allows VCS patients to be a part of clinical research into experimental therapies. Clinical trials test the safety and patient tolerance for new treatments and help define the efficacy and role of new modalities. Marsh expanded, “Some research tracks the quality of life under certain treatments. It covers the treatment landscape pretty well, and participation among our patients has been excellent.”
Why Warrenton?
Marsh said that expanding into Warrenton was a natural move for VCS. “There is a lot of growth there. We already serve a lot of patients in Fauquier and Culpeper, and we are glad we are going to have a physical presence in Warrenton. We want to be able to serve people close to where they live.”
He added that Warrenton has another advantage as well: “Warrenton has dedicated primary care physicians who take excellent care of their patients. I have heard people say about their doctors, ‘He was my father’s doctor, too.’
“It’s a different world in Warrenton. It offers a very stable environment,” said Marsh.
Elise Powers, executive director at VCS, said, “I am thrilled that VCS will be expanding our services into the Fauquier community this fall. Patients will have expanded access to cutting-edge technology, clinical trials, palliative care, social work services, radiation therapy, surgery (breast, thoracic and musculoskeletal), genetic testing, counseling and more.”
