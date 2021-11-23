Violin makers continue their life’s work in Fauquier

Peter and Wendy Moes are two of a handful of people in the world who have intimate knowledge — and strong opinions — about timber harvesting in 18th-century Alpine Italy. “It’s a very exact thing, you have to wait for exactly the right moment” to cut down a tree, said Wendy Moes.
Alpine homebuilders for hundreds of years picked the moment in late winter when spruce trees had the least sap to cut timber. It’s very stable wood, the Moeses said, that is resistant to warping and even to burning. That wood, some of it preserved for hundreds of years in the mountain air, now resonates from Moes-made instruments in orchestral halls around the globe.
Their obsessions don’t stop with centuries-old timber, of course. Every part of their instruments — and even the well-worn hand tools that fill their workshop — are the result of endless tinkering and refinement. “We experiment a lot,” said Peter Moes — an understated way of describing days upon days spent at a workbench meticulously perfecting each aspect of an instrument.
Now in their 70s, the couple moved to New Baltimore early this year to be closer to their daughters. Their work making world-class violins, cellos and violas has taken them from Germany, to California, to London, to New York, back to Germany and now to Fauquier County. Peter Moes was born in Bavaria, Wendy Moes in Boston.
They met in the Alpine German city of Mittenwald when they both attended the violin-making school there in the 1970s and founded Moes & Moes Violin Makers in New York in 1981. They plan to carry on their life’s work in their home workshop “as long as people still want us.”
Yo-Yo Ma purchased one of their cellos in the 1990s and still uses it on tour. Hilary Hahn, winner of three Grammy awards, owns one of their violins. Most of the instruments they’ve made over the years are still with their original owners, they said. “It’s important to have a good relationship with a musician and have them give you a straight opinion,” said Peter Moes. Like any good artists, the Moeses are never quite satisfied — an instrument can always be improved here, tinkered there.
Some version of the word “fascinated” comes up often as the Moeses talk about their work. They spend weeks or months on a single instrument; they’ve never made more than six in a single year.
“We’ve always followed the route of something that interests us, that fascinates us,” said Peter Moes. “It’s our driving force.” His first fascination was repairing instruments seemingly beyond repair — situations where, as he put it, “it’s impossible, but doable,” quoting the 1999 Sean Connery film “Entrapment.”
Repairing instruments is still a big part of what they do — from restoring violins to renting to local families to bringing professionals’ instruments back to life. “He gets really interested if something’s broken,” added Wendy Moes. “I’m really interested in the sound.”
“Every part of these instruments affects everything else and is affected by everything else,” she said. She emphasized that “there is a huge range of sound that is considered ‘excellent,’” explaining that they try to build and restore instruments to meet the preferences of their clients.
“Nowadays, makers are just copying antique makers’ work,” she said. “But there’s room in there for lots of different fine sounds.” She continued, “It’s nice to know you can make something that makes someone happy … make them get to where they want to be.”
The couple takes special pride in making each instrument unique based on their own incessant tinkering and refinement; great instruments, they insisted, should never be a mere copy. “They teach you in school how to make something that looks like an instrument,” said Wendy Moes. Creating world-class instruments is something different, she continued: “You have to figure that out on your own.”
Their website puts it bluntly: “Copies of instruments, or anything else, never have and never will have any lasting intrinsic value.”
There are “zillions” of instrument makers now, Peter Moes said, especially in Europe, where trade schools have multiplied in the decades since the Moeses started out. Setting themselves apart, he said, takes a high degree of creativity — more art than assembly line. “We are the kind of people who don’t like to follow directions or copy other people’s work,” he said.
Reach Coy Ferrell at cferrell@fauquier.com
