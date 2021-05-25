Vietnam veteran is recognized for his service to the U.S. Army and to VFW Post 7728

When 19-year-old James Goad was drafted into the U.S. Army in May of 1968, his then-wife was pregnant with their first child. His son, Rick, “was 9 months old the first time I saw him,” said the Vietnam War veteran.
Goad did his duty, but he still resents those who ran away from their responsibility to the country. It was a hard time, he said, and just as hard when he returned home two years later to a less than welcoming citizenry. He doesn’t like to talk about it.
“It was bad,” he said, “the heat, the rain, the death.”
As an MP for the infantry, Goad did not have a home base. “We were always moving,” he said. He remembered having a good friend while he was in Vietnam. “We met over there. He was from Vienna [Virginia]. We hung together over there and kept in touch some when we got back,” but Goad said, “he has passed.”
On Sunday, Goad got a visit from some of his friends from the VFW Post 7728 in Morrisville. Current Commander Sgt. Russ Claar said he heard Goad hadn’t been feeling well and he wanted to make sure he was supported. Goad agreed that he hasn’t been well. He said he’d been exposed to Agent Orange during his time in Vietnam, but that wasn’t why he was feeling poorly. (Agent Orange was used by the U.S. military as part of its herbical warfare program, Operation Ranch Hand, during the Vietnam War from 1961 to 1971 to eliminate forest cover and crops.)
Claar drove a 1954 M38 A1 Army Jeep to Goad’s home in Sumerduck and a 1971, two-and-a-half-ton troop and cargo truck made the trip too. Ron Roberts, the current senior vice commander who will take over as post commander July 1, Dan Maine, Ted Lawson and Wayne Robinson also stopped by to see their friend and bring him some tokens of appreciation for his service and for his dedication to the VFW post. Claar, Lawson and Robinson dressed in Vietnam-era uniforms for the occasion.
Goad’s daughter Peggy, his sister Brenda Meade and several of his eight grandchildren were present for the occasion. Goad also has one great grandchild.
Kimberly Beahm, a Sumerduck neighbor came by too. Beahm is a volunteer with Hero’s Bridge and Goad’s “Battle Buddy.”
The men presented Goad with a certificate commemorating his service to the VFW post, a pin recognizing his service in Vietnam and a replica of “The Three Servicemen,” a bronze statue by Frederick Hart that is on display at the Washington D.C. Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial.
The prizes will no doubt have a place near the photos, ribbons and medals – a good conduct medal, one for national defense, one for Vietnam service and one commemorating the Vietnam campaign -- that are displayed on the walls of Goad’s Sumerduck home.
