Cadet Chief Master Sergeant Lizabeth A. Ronzio recently received an award for exceptional leadership from VFW Post 2524 commander Keith Price. As a member of the Civil Air Patrol Minuteman Composite Squadron, Ronzio was recognized for her prominent leadership role within the squadron as well as her active involvement with a number of programs in her community.
Civil Air Patrol is a volunteer-led organization that is an auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force and provides opportunities for youth from 12 to 18 years old as well as adults, to learn and participate in activities surrounding leadership, aerospace, STEM, emergency services, community service and physical fitness in a fun and engaging manner.
